Severely ill Kadyrov is reshuffling power in Chechnya and looking for a successor - media

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 15936 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 75041 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 124856 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 132192 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 159730 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 181220 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 218962 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 111027 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 104553 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 103572 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

May 5, 07:29 AM • 72770 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 63928 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 55791 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 52564 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 30193 views
Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 30977 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 124856 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 132192 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 218962 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 101148 views
Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 53183 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 56397 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 64520 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 31618 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 49074 views
MIM-104 Patriot

Sukhoi Su-30

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Rafale

Severely ill Kadyrov is reshuffling power in Chechnya and looking for a successor - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5286 views

Due to the aggravation of ramzan kadyrov's illness, he has started choosing a successor. His son adam, who is called "a young copy of ramzan," may become the successor.

Severely ill Kadyrov is reshuffling power in Chechnya and looking for a successor - media
Adam Kadyrov, son of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov

The aggravation of the severe illness of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has activated the scenario of a change of power in the republic. While hiding the long-term treatment from the public, Kadyrov is choosing a successor from among his children. This is reported by "Novaya Gazeta. Europe", writes UNN.

Details

The publication notes that Kadyrov has been suffering from a serious illness for a long time. In 2019, he was diagnosed with pancreatic necrosis, and his chances of recovery are very small - 80% of cases end in death.

According to Novaya Gazeta. Europe, the state of health of Kadyrov, who was diagnosed with pancreatic necrosis by doctors, leaves no hope for a full recovery. The publication writes that his condition has been constantly deteriorating since the spring of 2022, the disease has reached its maximum stage, which has become noticeable even externally - after a sharp weight loss, Kadyrov has gained a lot of weight, the shape of his abdomen shows pancreatogenic ascites, he has severe shortness of breath, it is difficult for him to speak and move.

Putin travels to Chechnya for the first time in 13 years - Reuters21.08.24, 05:45 • 118572 views

In 2023, when Ramzan's health faltered and the countdown began for him, the question of the future structure of Chechnya arose acutely. Our sources believe that it was then that a plan began to take shape in the family and the closest circle of the most reliable representatives of the Chechen clans, who owe their current position entirely to Ramzan Kadyrov and who may lose this position in the event of his departure

- the publication says.

At the beginning of this year, Kadyrov's administration in Chechnya was forced to resort to insinuations to show the "active activity" of the head against the background of his long-term treatment and the spread of rumors about his illness.

The urgent task of the Chechen leader is to reformat all three pillars of his power (federal money, militarized formations and immunity from criminal prosecution granted by Putin), retaining the power resource and control over business assets for the family, which extend to all spheres of the Chechen economy. And most importantly, to provide his children with guarantees from the President of Russia. Without this key moment, control over Chechnya may be shaken.

Chechen leader Kadyrov offers the US to lift sanctions against his family in exchange for Ukrainian prisoners05.01.24, 15:51 • 25644 views

In total, Kadyrov has 14 children from different women. However, only two of them have begun to play a role in local political processes - 26-year-old Aishat and Adam, who will turn 18 in November. The publication claims that Kadyrov is betting on his son Adam, who in Chechnya is called "a young copy of Ramzan", as his successor. Officials are already hanging portraits of a possible successor - the young Kadyrov - in their offices.

Let us remind you

Ramzan Kadyrov, who is under US sanctions for human rights violations and participation in the mobilization of Chechen troops for the war in Ukraine, said at a meeting with Putin that since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, more than 47,000 Chechen soldiers, including about 19,000 volunteers, have been sent.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
