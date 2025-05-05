Severely ill Kadyrov is reshuffling power in Chechnya and looking for a successor - media

The aggravation of the severe illness of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has activated the scenario of a change of power in the republic. While hiding the long-term treatment from the public, Kadyrov is choosing a successor from among his children. This is reported by "Novaya Gazeta. Europe", writes UNN.

The publication notes that Kadyrov has been suffering from a serious illness for a long time. In 2019, he was diagnosed with pancreatic necrosis, and his chances of recovery are very small - 80% of cases end in death.

According to Novaya Gazeta. Europe, the state of health of Kadyrov, who was diagnosed with pancreatic necrosis by doctors, leaves no hope for a full recovery. The publication writes that his condition has been constantly deteriorating since the spring of 2022, the disease has reached its maximum stage, which has become noticeable even externally - after a sharp weight loss, Kadyrov has gained a lot of weight, the shape of his abdomen shows pancreatogenic ascites, he has severe shortness of breath, it is difficult for him to speak and move.

In 2023, when Ramzan's health faltered and the countdown began for him, the question of the future structure of Chechnya arose acutely. Our sources believe that it was then that a plan began to take shape in the family and the closest circle of the most reliable representatives of the Chechen clans, who owe their current position entirely to Ramzan Kadyrov and who may lose this position in the event of his departure - the publication says.

At the beginning of this year, Kadyrov's administration in Chechnya was forced to resort to insinuations to show the "active activity" of the head against the background of his long-term treatment and the spread of rumors about his illness.

The urgent task of the Chechen leader is to reformat all three pillars of his power (federal money, militarized formations and immunity from criminal prosecution granted by Putin), retaining the power resource and control over business assets for the family, which extend to all spheres of the Chechen economy. And most importantly, to provide his children with guarantees from the President of Russia. Without this key moment, control over Chechnya may be shaken.

In total, Kadyrov has 14 children from different women. However, only two of them have begun to play a role in local political processes - 26-year-old Aishat and Adam, who will turn 18 in November. The publication claims that Kadyrov is betting on his son Adam, who in Chechnya is called "a young copy of Ramzan", as his successor. Officials are already hanging portraits of a possible successor - the young Kadyrov - in their offices.

Ramzan Kadyrov, who is under US sanctions for human rights violations and participation in the mobilization of Chechen troops for the war in Ukraine, said at a meeting with Putin that since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, more than 47,000 Chechen soldiers, including about 19,000 volunteers, have been sent.