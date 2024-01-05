Chechen leader Kadyrov offers the US to lift sanctions against his family in exchange for Ukrainian prisoners

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 43884 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106518 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135092 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134225 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174353 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170904 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279819 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178124 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167109 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148780 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101853 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101505 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103467 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 65108 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 36552 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 43884 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279819 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247854 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233031 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258419 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 28032 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135092 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105489 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105513 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121697 views
Chechen leader Kadyrov offers the US to lift sanctions against his family in exchange for Ukrainian prisoners

Chechen leader Kadyrov offers the US to lift sanctions against his family in exchange for Ukrainian prisoners

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25620 views

Kadyrov offered the US to release Ukrainian prisoners in exchange for lifting sanctions against his family. The specific number of prisoners was not disclosed.

Ramzan Kadyrov allegedly offered the US a deal - the head of Chechnya handed over a list of captured Ukrainian defenders to former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter, who arrived in Grozny the day before, and promised to release captured Ukrainian soldiers in exchange for lifting sanctions on his family members.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Russian media.

We have an interesting offer for our guest. We have prisoners we took from Donetsk and Luhansk. I'm handing over (the list) to our guest... if they lift the sanctions against my mother, my daughters... (...) we will give these people back

 ," Kadyrov said.

At the moment, the number of prisoners is not specified.

Recall

In September 2022, the head of the Chechen republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, and his family were placed under US sanctions. In addition to Kadyrov, the sanctions apply to his three wives, three adult daughters and cousin Ibragimov Turpal-ali, who held many important positions in Chechnya and is believed to be involved in the killings; Firdaws, a Chechen clothing brand owned by Aishat Kadyrov, and others.

In May, the U.S. Congress called for new sanctions against Russia over human rights violations.

 In December 2023, the EU adopted the 12th package of sanctions against Russia for its aggression in Ukraine: who will be affected by the restrictions and when.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarNews of the World

