Chechen leader Kadyrov offers the US to lift sanctions against his family in exchange for Ukrainian prisoners

Ramzan Kadyrov allegedly offered the US a deal - the head of Chechnya handed over a list of captured Ukrainian defenders to former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter, who arrived in Grozny the day before, and promised to release captured Ukrainian soldiers in exchange for lifting sanctions on his family members.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Russian media.

We have an interesting offer for our guest. We have prisoners we took from Donetsk and Luhansk. I'm handing over (the list) to our guest... if they lift the sanctions against my mother, my daughters... (...) we will give these people back ," Kadyrov said.

At the moment, the number of prisoners is not specified.

Recall

In September 2022, the head of the Chechen republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, and his family were placed under US sanctions. In addition to Kadyrov, the sanctions apply to his three wives, three adult daughters and cousin Ibragimov Turpal-ali, who held many important positions in Chechnya and is believed to be involved in the killings; Firdaws, a Chechen clothing brand owned by Aishat Kadyrov, and others.

In May, the U.S. Congress called for new sanctions against Russia over human rights violations.

In December 2023, the EU adopted the 12th package of sanctions against Russia for its aggression in Ukraine: who will be affected by the restrictions and when.