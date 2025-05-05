A dog attacked schoolchildren near Kyiv, seven children were hospitalized

In Brovary, Kyiv region, an unknown dog attacked schoolchildren on the territory between the 5th and 8th lyceums. Seven children have been hospitalized, their condition is satisfactory, and they have mild to moderate injuries. This was reported by the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, reports UNN.

Details

At about 1 p.m., an unknown dog attacked schoolchildren on the territory between the 5th and 8th lyceums, who came out of educational institutions after classes. According to eyewitnesses, the animal does not look like a stray, but most likely has owners. Seven children have been hospitalized, their condition is satisfactory, and they have mild to moderate injuries. All of them have been provided with the necessary medical care and vaccinated. - wrote the mayor.

Sapozhko said that the children are under constant supervision of doctors.

The police, specialists of the State Food and Consumer Service and the department of laboratory research have been notified. An investigation into the incident is underway. - he noted.

Addition

In the Ternopil region, a German shepherd attacked an 11-year-old girl, the child is in the hospital. The incident occurred at the end of March 2025: the investigative team established that a German shepherd attacked a schoolgirl on the street in Pochaiv.