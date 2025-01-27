When Ukrainians will be able to start saving for retirement - Ministry of Social Policy revealed plans

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 81106 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 98027 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107613 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110548 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130953 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103657 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134955 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103759 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113425 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116986 views

Home
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Broadcast
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 54486 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118995 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 60444 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113631 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 31364 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 81106 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130953 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134955 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166790 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156560 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 24976 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 28290 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113631 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118995 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140118 views
When Ukrainians will be able to start saving for retirement - Ministry of Social Policy revealed plans

When Ukrainians will be able to start saving for retirement - Ministry of Social Policy revealed plans

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 135293 views

The Ministry of Social Policy plans to launch a funded pension system in 2026. The legislative framework and IT system for the state accumulation fund are currently being developed.

In 2026, the first savings under the funded pension system may begin. This was announced by the Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine Oksana Zholnovych during a briefing on Monday, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details 

"The draft law on the funded pension system was developed by the Cabinet of Ministers, and we have already completed the first round of approvals with all central executive authorities. Now we are finalizing the reservations that were expressed and agreeing on the figures with the Ministry of Finance. And I am convinced that in the coming months it will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada so that we can implement the entire legislative framework and start technical preparations this year," Zholnovych said.

The minister also added that legislation, an IT system, and a concept for an effective state savings fund are being developed this year.

"We need to provide high-quality IT services. That is why this year we are passing legislation, developing an IT system, developing the concept of an economical and efficient state savings fund, and, God willing, we can start making the first savings in 2026. This is our plan," Zholnovych said.

Recall 

The Ministry of Social Policy has registered a draft law to equalize disability pensions for all citizens, regardless of status. Pensions above UAH 23,000 will be limited, except for payments to combatants.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

