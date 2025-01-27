When Ukrainians will be able to start saving for retirement - Ministry of Social Policy revealed plans

In 2026, the first savings under the funded pension system may begin. This was announced by the Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine Oksana Zholnovych during a briefing on Monday, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"The draft law on the funded pension system was developed by the Cabinet of Ministers, and we have already completed the first round of approvals with all central executive authorities. Now we are finalizing the reservations that were expressed and agreeing on the figures with the Ministry of Finance. And I am convinced that in the coming months it will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada so that we can implement the entire legislative framework and start technical preparations this year," Zholnovych said.

The minister also added that legislation, an IT system, and a concept for an effective state savings fund are being developed this year.

"We need to provide high-quality IT services. That is why this year we are passing legislation, developing an IT system, developing the concept of an economical and efficient state savings fund, and, God willing, we can start making the first savings in 2026. This is our plan," Zholnovych said.

