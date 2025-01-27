Zelensky discusses further support for Ukraine and security guarantees with Macron

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron further support for Ukraine, as well as a possible format of security guarantees for Ukraine and the whole of Europe, UNN reports.

Met with French President Emmanuel Macron. We discussed further support for Ukraine. Special attention was paid to security cooperation and possible formats of security guarantees for Ukraine and the whole of Europe. We count on France's support in the negotiation process for Ukraine's accession to the EU - Zelensky wrote.

In Krakow, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with European Council President Antonio Costa the development of Ukrainian defense production and increased sanctions pressure on Russia.