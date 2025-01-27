Zelensky discusses further support for Ukraine and security guarantees with Macron

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 81625 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 98409 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107675 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110607 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131021 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103676 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135002 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103760 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113427 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116987 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 81625 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131021 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135002 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166828 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156593 views
Zelensky discusses further support for Ukraine and security guarantees with Macron

Zelensky discusses further support for Ukraine and security guarantees with Macron

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 69946 views

The President of Ukraine met with the President of France to discuss further support and security cooperation. The parties discussed the format of security guarantees and support for Ukraine's accession to the EU.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron further support for Ukraine, as well as a possible format of security guarantees for Ukraine and the whole of Europe, UNN reports.

Met with French President Emmanuel Macron. We discussed further support for Ukraine. Special attention was paid to security cooperation and possible formats of security guarantees for Ukraine and the whole of Europe. We count on France's support in the negotiation process for Ukraine's accession to the EU 

- Zelensky wrote.

Zelensky confirms visit to Poland and gives first details

Recall

In Krakow, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with European Council President Antonio Costa the development of Ukrainian defense production and increased sanctions pressure on Russia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

