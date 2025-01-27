Zelensky confirms visit to Poland and gives first details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he is on a visit to Poland and also spoke about his meeting with Marshal of the Polish Sejm Shimon Holovna, UNN reports.

"Krakow. I met with the Marshal of the Polish Sejm, Shimon Holovna. Military strengthening of our country is important for achieving a just and lasting peace. We look forward to continued support from the Polish Sejm, including through strengthening the sanctions policy against Russia," Zelenskyy said.

They also discussed Ukraine's accession to the European Union and the implementation of joint projects to equip border crossing points.

"Poland's contribution to supporting our fight for freedom is very significant. We appreciate all the help that Poland has provided to our people during all the days of the full-scale war and up to now. Thank you!" - Zelensky summarized.

Previously

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Poland to participate in events marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. During the visit, he is scheduled to meet with European Council President Costa and French President Macron.