Ukraine has lost a point in the Corruption Perceptions Index: Transparency International cites scandalous appointment of ARMA head among reasons

Ukraine has lost one point in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2024, receiving 35 points out of 100. This is the first negative signal since the rating rose by three points in 2023. One of the reasons for the deterioration of the index, according to experts of Transparency International Ukraine, is the scandalous appointment of Olena Duma as head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), UNN reports.

Ukraine's score in CPI 2024 should signal to the authorities that negative trends towards reducing corruption have intensified in the country, which further significantly affect the country's perception. And to overcome these obstacles, it is not enough to make pointed declarative updates - it is necessary to introduce systemic changes in approaches to governance. If this is not done, things may get worse - said Andriy Borovyk, Executive Director of TI Ukraine.

The competition for the position of the Head of ARMA took place in the summer of 2023, and immediately caused a flurry of criticism from the anti-corruption community. Olena Duma, who had no prior experience in managing seized assets, was appointed despite warnings from experts and civil society organizations.

After Duma's appointment, the situation only got worse. ARMA has been repeatedly involved in scandals, and an audit by the Accounting Chamber showed that 80% of the assetsthat the agency was supposed to transfer to management remained without a proper manager. At the same time, journalists and anti-corruption organizations have repeatedly documented non-competitive tenders and non-transparency in decision-making.

The CPI index is based on the assessments of experts and international organizations that analyze the level of corruption in the public sector. The deterioration of Ukraine's position in the ranking reflects the fact that in the eyes of international partners, real changes in the fight against corruption lag behind statements and promises.

Transparency International emphasized that it is precisely Ukraine's high-quality implementation of the commitments and recommendations set out in three key documents - the Ukraine Facility Plan, the EU Enlargement Report on Ukraine, and the IMF program within the framework of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) - that will become the real basis for strengthening the state, including in the fight against corruption. According to the anti-corruption experts, in 2025, according to these documents, Ukraine should, among other things, adopt a law on comprehensive reform of the ARMA.