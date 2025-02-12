How to write the perfect resume in a highly competitive environment: HR tips

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

How to write the perfect resume in a highly competitive environment: HR tips

How to write the perfect resume in a highly competitive environment: HR tips

Kyiv  •  UNN

Work.ua's HR expert spoke about the key rules for writing an effective resume in today's environment. Detailed recommendations on the structure, design, and current trends of resumes in 2025 are provided.

With the growing competition in the labor market, it is becoming increasingly difficult for Ukrainians to get the position they want. For a recruiter to pay attention to your resume, it must be clear, structured, and meet the requirements of the vacancy. Yaroslav Pavlenko, HR at Work.ua, told UNN how to write a perfect resume and what mistakes to avoid.

In a highly competitive environment, it is important to create a resume that will quickly attract the attention of an employer. Here are the key recommendations:

  • Clarity and conciseness.

    The optimal length is 1-2 pages, without unnecessary details.

    Limit the description of responsibilities. In each position, select no more than 10 points and formulate them briefly and to the point. 

    • Adaptation to the vacancy.

      Don't send a one-size-fits-all resume - customize it for each position, emphasizing relevant experience and skills.

      • Focus on achievement.

        Describe not just responsibilities, but specific results, for example: "Increased sales by 30%", ‘Optimized the process and reduced the company's costs by 15%’, etc.

        • Keywords.

          Use the same wording in your resume as in the job posting.

          • Clear structure.

            Highlight the following sections in your resume: experience, education, skills, additional information. 

            Situation on the Ukrainian labor market: unemployment rate and professions in demand in 202510.02.25, 12:22 • 107972 views

            How to structure your resume to make it stand out among a large number of candidates

            For a recruiter to quickly find the necessary information, a resume should be structured:

            Name, contact details. Enter your phone number, email, and city of residence. In addition, add a messenger (Telegram, Viber, WhatsApp) that is convenient for you. This will simplify communication with the recruiter.

            Purpose of resume (desired position). Briefly state what position you are looking for.

            A brief introduction about your experience. Give a little insight into your professional background. For example:

            "12 years in sales, B2B, working with large clients, selling such-and-such services.

            "8 years of experience in IT recruitment, selection of technical specialists, closing 200+ vacancies." 

            This will immediately give the recruiter an understanding of your field and expertise.

            Key skills. Please specify 5-7 key skills that are relevant to the vacancy.

            Work experience. Post information starting with your last job. Also indicate the total length of service in each role in the format: - March 2024 - present (11 months). - January 2020 - February 2024 (4 years 1 monthand).

            This will help you quickly evaluate your experience without additional calculations.

            Image

            Education and courses. If you have additional training, such as online courses, certifications, please specify them.

            Additional sections. Volunteer experience, internships, language skills - anything that can enhance your resume.

            It's also important to use a readable font (Arial, Calibri), highlight headings, and avoid complicated designs - recruiters look at resumes for up to 30 seconds.

            Labor market is experiencing a shortage of personnel, employers face a challenge to retain employees - Employment Service07.02.25, 11:26 • 37034 views

            What mistakes to avoid when writing a resume

            The most common mistakes include the following:

            • Common phrases. For example: “sociable, stress-resistant”, etc. It is better to be more specific: “I have experience working with clients in the B2B segment.
              • Irrelevant experience. You shouldn't add work experience that is not relevant to the job. For example, if you are applying for a marketing position, your part-time job as a waiter 10 years ago is not valuable to the employer. Focus on skills and projects that directly meet the requirements of the job.
                • A large amount of text. Recruiters don't read long paragraphs; it's better to use lists.
                  • Unnecessary information. You should not write about personal preferences, marital status, school (if you have a higher education).
                    • Spelling mistakes. Be sure to check the text before sending it.
                      • An inappropriate photo.

                        If you add a photo, it should be a business photo, not a vacation photo or a selfie.

                        How to make your resume more attractive without much experience

                        If you have little experience, emphasize skills and potential. Explain why the position is interesting to you. At the beginning of your resume, briefly explain why you want to try out for this role and what you have already done to make it happen. For example: "I want to develop in sales, have taken an online negotiation course, mastered a CRM system, and have already tried my hand at a volunteer project." This will help the recruiter see your motivation and readiness to work.

                        Write about education and courses. Mention certificates, additional training, internships. 

                        If your profession involves creativity, you should create a portfolio. Links to examples of such creative works should be noted accordingly.

                        If you have no experience, it is important for the recruiter to see your potential. That is why it is worth mentioning your academic achievements. 

                        Employers will be able to read employees' correspondence - a draft of the new Labor Code07.01.25, 19:52 • 29536 views

                        What are the current trends in resumes for 2025 that you should use

                        Updated trends will help make your resume more effective:

                        • Personalized resumes. The more your resume matches a specific job, the more likely you are to get a response.
                          • Evidence of achievement. Candidates are increasingly using numbers, cases, and examples of completed tasks.
                            • Focus on hard skills. Employers pay attention to the specific tools and technologies that the candidate works with. For example: “Confident user of AI tools for task automation (ChatGPT, Midjourney, Notion AI)”? “Experience with CRM systems (Salesforce, HubSpot), data analysis in Power BI”

                              Instead of general phrases about sociability or adaptability, which are only evaluated during interaction, you should show real skills that will immediately give an understanding of your value.

                              • Interactive elements. Some candidates add QR codes to their portfolio or video presentation.
                                • Resume without a photo. More and more companies are focusing on skills and experience rather than appearance.
                                  • Experience with AI tools. More and more companies expect candidates to have artificial intelligence skills, so it's worth mentioning what tools you work with and how they helped you accomplish your tasks.

                                    Relocation of companies in 2024: more than 11 thousand companies changed their registration addresses10.02.25, 09:48 • 27929 views

                                    Alina Volianska

                                    Alina Volianska

