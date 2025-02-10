Situation on the Ukrainian labor market: unemployment rate and professions in demand in 2025

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 40631 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 85520 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101373 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 115796 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 99089 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124411 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102427 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113206 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116827 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158533 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102782 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 90327 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 61540 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105335 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 97133 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 115770 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124393 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158520 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148856 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181041 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 97133 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105335 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136389 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138199 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166181 views
Actual
Situation on the Ukrainian labor market: unemployment rate and professions in demand in 2025

Situation on the Ukrainian labor market: unemployment rate and professions in demand in 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107975 views

In Ukraine, 123 thousand people are looking for work, with 221 thousand vacancies available. Women are actively mastering traditionally “male” professions, and the number of working teenagers has doubled.

The labor market in Ukraine is changing, as demand for workers is growing, women are taking up "male" professions, and the number of working teenagers is increasing. As of February 5, 2025, 123 thousand Ukrainians are looking for work, and there are 221 thousand open vacancies. This was reported to UNN by the State Employment Center.

As of February 5, 2025, 123,000 people in Ukraine are looking for work through the State Employment Service, of whom 100,000 are officially registered as unemployed. Despite the fact that the war has significantly affected the labor market, the demand for specialists in various fields remains stable

- the employment center reported.

Last year, 478,000 Ukrainians applied to employment centers for help in finding a job. However, it is difficult to determine the exact level of unemployment, as the State Statistics Service has not conducted relevant research since 2022 due to the military operations.

Relocation of companies in 2024: more than 11 thousand companies changed their registration addresses10.02.25, 09:48 • 27930 views

The largest number of applications to employment centers in 2024 was recorded in large cities. Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Lviv, Odesa, and Zaporizhzhia were the cities where most people were looking for work. This is due to both the economic activity of these regions and the fact that many IDPs appeared in these cities after the outbreak of the war.

Despite the difficulties, there are jobs in Ukraine. As of the beginning of February 2025, the Unified Job Portal has 221,000 offers in various fields.

What professions are most in demand?

Vacancies are distributed among several main areas.

1. Trade and services sector

Demand for workers in this industry traditionally remains high. Most employers are looking for:

- There are more than 18 thousand open vacancies for sellers.

- There are 7 thousand administrators.

- There are 5,000 cooks.

- There is also a request for baristas, sales representatives, waiters, security guards, and bakers - 2,000 vacancies in each category.

Image

2. Working specialties

Specialists in specific technical and working professions are also in stable demand:

- Drivers - 10 thousand vacancies.

- Locksmiths - 5 thousand.

- Seamstresses, electricians, electricians - 2 thousand open offers each.

3. Specialists and professionals

Intellectual labor also remains in demand. The most popular specialties:

- Accountant - 7 thousand vacancies.

- An engineer - 6 thousand.

- Doctors, pharmacists, nurses, mechanics, freight forwarders, teachers, and economists - from 1 to 4 thousand offers in each category.

4. 4. Unskilled labor

There are jobs for those without special education or experience, too. Among the most common vacancies:

- Loaders - 4 thousand offers.

- Cleaners and storekeepers - 3 thousand vacancies.

- Auxiliary workers - more than 1 thousand open positions.

Some professions are constantly on the list of the most sought-after due to high staff turnover. For example, salespeople, waiters, baristas, loaders, and general laborers change jobs frequently. In addition, vacancies for accountants, drivers, economists, and lawyers appear regularly

- the employment center adds.

Labor market is experiencing a shortage of personnel, employers face a challenge to retain employees - Employment Service07.02.25, 11:26 • 37034 views

Ukraine continues to experience changes in the labor market related to labor shortages. One of the key reasons for this phenomenon is the conscription of men for military service, which creates difficulties in filling vacancies in traditionally "male" fields. 

Construction workers, welders, mechanics, electricians, and drivers are in high demand, but finding enough employees is becoming increasingly difficult.

Image

Food prices: Ministry of Agrarian Policy told what changes are possible in the next 4-5 months06.02.25, 15:00 • 41640 views

In such conditions, stereotypes about purely "male" professions are gradually breaking down, and more and more women are mastering specialties that were previously considered inaccessible to them.

The State Employment Center says that in 2024, women started working as machine operators, crane operators, truck drivers, and even locksmiths.

According to official data, last year, there were no women hired for jobs in traditionally male-dominated fields:

- 274 women became woodworking machine operators

- 238 women work as pump operators

- 104 women have mastered the profession of crane operator

- 97 women became mechanical assembly fitters

- 92 women were employed as drivers

- 72 women perform the duties of loaders

- 64 women are employed as operators of CNC machines

- 56 women became locksmiths and repairmen

- 40 women work as underground plant operators

- 27 women operate forklifts

- 25 women have mastered the profession of turner

- 22 women became crane operators at a metallurgical plant

Women are also starting to work in the construction industry, although this process is not yet widespread.

Quarter of pensioners receive less than UAH 3000: where in Ukraine the highest and lowest pensions are30.01.25, 10:15 • 26358 views

When asked by a UNN journalist whether the number of working teenagers in the employment center is growing, the following answers were given: 

"According to the State Employment Center, in 2024, 397 minors used the services of the service (in 2023, there were 296 minors). With the assistance of employment centers, 210 adolescents were able to find a job, which is twice as many as in 2023, when there were only 102 such people.

Recall 

The Ukrainian economy, although shrinking by a quarter compared to 2021, is outperforming Russia's for the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022 in a number of key indicators.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyEconomy
dniproDnipro
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
lvivLviv
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising