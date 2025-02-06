ukenru
Food prices: Ministry of Agrarian Policy told what changes are possible in the next 4-5 months

Food prices: Ministry of Agrarian Policy told what changes are possible in the next 4-5 months

Kyiv  •  UNN

The First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy does not see any prerequisites for significant changes in food prices until the new harvest. Prices for dairy products are expected to remain stable and possibly decline in the next 4-5 months.

Currently, there are no prerequisites for the new harvest that would significantly affect prices. This was reported by the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotsky during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"As of today, in terms of analyzing the current situation, we do not see any prerequisites that would significantly affect prices before the new harvest. Because again, the existing harvest is fixed, and it does not change further. There is a force majeure factor that may affect the price, namely the energy supply, but we hope that the whole system will cope and there will be stability. We continue to trade, both exports and imports, so if there is an intermediate short-term deficit somewhere, it can be covered by imports, the price of which is equivalent to current prices," explained Vysotsky.

He also noted that there is now some stability in the dairy market. According to him, the price situation will be positive in the next few months.

"In terms of price prospects, the next 4-5 months are to be viewed with cautious optimism and even with a certain probability of a downward adjustment and greater availability of the relevant products for consumers," Vysotsky added.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyAgronomy news
ministerstvo-ahrarnoi-polityky-ta-prodovolstva-ukrainaMinistry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising