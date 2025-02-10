Relocation of companies in 2024: more than 11 thousand companies changed their registration addresses

In 2024, 11,083 companies changed their legal addresses, which is 18% less than last year and 25% less than before the full-scale war.

Writes UNN with reference to the data Opendatabot.

In 2024, 11,083 companies changed their legal addresses, according to the Unified State Register. Most of the relocated businesses operate in wholesale trade (32%) and construction (6%), while another 4.8% are engaged in real estate transactions.

Most companies left Kyiv - 36.6% or about 4,000 companies, and another 10% left Kyiv and Dnipropetrovs'k regions. At the same time, these regions remain the main centers for business relocation. In particular, 28% of companies registered in Kyiv, 11% chose Kyiv region, and 10% chose Dnipropetrovs'k region.

Key areas of business relocation

There are 775 companies from Kyiv to Kyiv region;

From Kyiv to Dnipro region - 575;

From Kyiv region to Kyiv - 563;

The level of business relocation in Ukraine decreased by 18% compared to last year and by 25% compared to the pre-war period.

The largest companies that changed their addresses:

“ZE.TEK (UAH 6.7 billion in revenue, gas trading) moved from Rivne region to Kyiv in 2024 and returned in 2025.

“KVORUM-NAFTA (UAH 5.7 billion, paper production) relocated from Mykolaiv region to Kyiv.

“ZOLOTYI DRAKON (UAH 4 billion, wholesale trade) - moved from Vinnytsia region to Kyiv.

Thus, Kyiv remains the center of business redistribution, with almost the same number of companies moving to and leaving the capital.

