Relocation of companies in 2024: more than 11 thousand companies changed their registration addresses

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 38311 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 82029 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100851 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 114800 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 96739 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 123686 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102276 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113199 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116822 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157974 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Actual
Relocation of companies in 2024: more than 11 thousand companies changed their registration addresses

Relocation of companies in 2024: more than 11 thousand companies changed their registration addresses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27930 views

In 2024, 11083 companies changed their legal address, which is 18% less than last year. Most companies left Kyiv - 36.6%, but the capital remains the main center for business relocation.

In 2024, 11,083 companies changed their legal addresses, which is 18% less than last year and 25% less than before the full-scale war.

Writes UNN with reference to the data Opendatabot.

In 2024, 11,083 companies changed their legal addresses, according to the Unified State Register. Most of the relocated businesses operate in wholesale trade (32%) and construction (6%), while another 4.8% are engaged in real estate transactions.

Power restrictions for industry and business will be applied on Monday - Ukrenergo09.02.25, 20:06 • 42936 views

Most companies left Kyiv - 36.6% or about 4,000 companies, and another 10% left Kyiv and Dnipropetrovs'k regions. At the same time, these regions remain the main centers for business relocation. In particular, 28% of companies registered in Kyiv, 11% chose Kyiv region, and 10% chose Dnipropetrovs'k region.

Key areas of business relocation 

  • There are 775 companies from Kyiv to Kyiv region;
  • From Kyiv to Dnipro region - 575;
  • From Kyiv region to Kyiv - 563;

The level of business relocation in Ukraine decreased by 18% compared to last year and by 25% compared to the pre-war period.

Labor market is experiencing a shortage of personnel, employers face a challenge to retain employees - Employment Service07.02.25, 11:26 • 37034 views

 The largest companies that changed their addresses:

  • “ZE.TEK (UAH 6.7 billion in revenue, gas trading) moved from Rivne region to Kyiv in 2024 and returned in 2025.
  • “KVORUM-NAFTA (UAH 5.7 billion, paper production) relocated from Mykolaiv region to Kyiv.
  • “ZOLOTYI DRAKON (UAH 4 billion, wholesale trade) - moved from Vinnytsia region to Kyiv.

Thus, Kyiv remains the center of business redistribution, with almost the same number of companies moving to and leaving the capital.

Recall 

Ukrainian companies continue to amaze the world with their innovations, introducing cutting-edge technologies in various industries - from bionic prostheses, cryptocurrency processors to multimedia systems for the automotive industry.

At the recent Web Summit 2024 in Lisbon, some of these solutions were presented, demonstrating how Ukrainian businesses are creating products that set new global standards and trends despite the war.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
lisabonLisbon
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

