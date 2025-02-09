Power restrictions for industry and business will be applied on Monday - Ukrenergo

On Monday, February 10, power restrictions will be applied to industry and business due to damage to power facilities during previous Russian missile and drone attacks . This was reported by Ukrenergo, according to UNN.

Tomorrow, February 10, power restrictions for industry and business will be applied. Time of application of restrictions: 06:00 - 21:00 , - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the reason for the temporary introduction of restrictions is the damage to energy facilities during previous Russian missile and drone attacks

It is also reported that power engineers are working to return the equipment damaged by the enemy to operation as soon as possible

No outages for household consumers are currently expected

Attention: The time of application and the scope of restrictions during the day may change. Follow the information on the website or official social media pages of your regional power distribution company. Please use electricity sparingly. Do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time, - Ukrenergo added.

Recall

On February 8, Ukraine introduced emergency power cuts in eight regions due to the consequences of Russian attacks. The restrictions primarily affected industrial consumers; household consumers are only cut off in case of emergencies.