Labor market is experiencing a shortage of personnel, employers face a challenge to retain employees - Employment Service

There is a shortage of personnel in Ukraine, and employers face problems not only in finding but also in retaining employees. This was reported by Yulia Zhovtyak, director of the State Employment Center, during a telethon on Friday, UNN reports.

The situation remains that we have a shortage of personnel in many areas, almost all areas. I can say that in 2024, people who applied to the employment service were approximately 400 thousand of our citizens, Ukrainians who had the status of unemployed, and 250 thousand Ukrainians were employed - Zhovtyak said.

According to the director, the most in-demand professions at the moment are primarily drivers and electric and gas welders, as well as salespeople and accountants.

However, employers are now facing a challenge not only in finding employees but also in retaining them.

"Businesses and employers today are very aware that it is frankly difficult to find people. And if earlier there were 30-40, 10-20 responses to one good vacancy with a good salary, today it is 1-2. And in addition to attracting people to work, there is now a question of retaining people who are already working," Zhovtyak said.

Zhovtyak also said that, as planned, by January 31, the Ministry of Economy had conducted a large-scale survey of 55,000 employers who employed almost 5 million Ukrainians.

The results of the study will be made public in late February, which will allow us to more clearly define the scale of the staff shortage and develop mechanisms to overcome it.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that in Ukraine, by January 31, they plan to conduct a survey of 50 thousand business representatives to study the needs for employees.

The purpose of the survey was to study the current and future needs of enterprises for employees, as well as to identify possible obstacles to employment of various categories of citizens.