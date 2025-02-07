Labor market is experiencing a shortage of personnel, employers face a challenge to retain employees - Employment Service

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 10773 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 60818 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101860 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105301 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122735 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102097 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128986 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103513 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113292 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116904 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105994 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102408 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 87307 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111398 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105797 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 10773 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122735 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128986 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162104 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152253 views
UNN Lite
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 2040 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105797 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111398 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138312 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140089 views
Labor market is experiencing a shortage of personnel, employers face a challenge to retain employees - Employment Service

Labor market is experiencing a shortage of personnel, employers face a challenge to retain employees - Employment Service

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37035 views

The director of the State Employment Center reported a shortage of staff in all areas. Of the 400,000 registered unemployed in 2024, only 250,000 were employed, and 1-2 candidates are currently responding to one vacancy.

There is a shortage of personnel in Ukraine, and employers face problems not only in finding but also in retaining employees. This was reported by Yulia Zhovtyak, director of the State Employment Center, during a telethon on Friday, UNN reports.

The situation remains that we have a shortage of personnel in many areas, almost all areas. I can say that in 2024, people who applied to the employment service were approximately 400 thousand of our citizens, Ukrainians who had the status of unemployed, and 250 thousand Ukrainians were employed

- Zhovtyak said.

According to the director, the most in-demand professions at the moment are primarily drivers and electric and gas welders, as well as salespeople and accountants.

However, employers are now facing a challenge not only in finding employees but also in retaining them.

"Businesses and employers today are very aware that it is frankly difficult to find people. And if earlier there were 30-40, 10-20 responses to one good vacancy with a good salary, today it is 1-2. And in addition to attracting people to work, there is now a question of retaining people who are already working," Zhovtyak said.

Zhovtyak also said that, as planned, by January 31, the Ministry of Economy had conducted a large-scale survey of 55,000 employers who employed almost 5 million Ukrainians. 

The results of the study will be made public in late February, which will allow us to more clearly define the scale of the staff shortage and develop mechanisms to overcome it.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN wrote that in Ukraine, by January 31, they plan to conduct a survey of 50 thousand business representatives to study the needs for employees. 

The purpose of the survey was to study the current and future needs of enterprises for employees, as well as to identify possible obstacles to employment of various categories of citizens. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyEconomy
ukraineUkraine

