Quarter of pensioners receive less than UAH 3000: where in Ukraine the highest and lowest pensions are

The average pension in Ukraine reached UAH 5789 (€132) at the end of 2024, with 26% of pensioners receiving less than UAH 3000. Traditionally, pensioners in Kyiv have the highest payments, while those in Ternopil region have the lowest, according to the data of the monitoring service Opendatabot, UNN reports.

"The average pension in Ukraine amounted to UAH 5789 or EUR 132 at the end of 2024. This is 7.5% more than in 2023," the report says.

At the same time, inflation in 2024, according to the NBU, was 12%, which, as noted, actually "ate up" this increase.

The highest payments, according to the report, are traditionally for pensioners in Kyiv - UAH 8017.65. This is more than a third higher than the national average. The lowest payments are in Ternopil region: UAH 4484.69. This is 23% less than the average.

Currently, there are 10.34 million pensioners in Ukraine. The number of pensioners has decreased by 497,500 over the three years of the full-scale war, which is about the same as over the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

26% or 2.68 million pensioners receive less than UAH 3,000. The average amount of such a pension is UAH 2,759.86. Another 1.26 million people (12%) receive a pension of more than UAH 10,000, with an average of UAH 15,379.97.

About 27% of pensioners continue to work and currently receive an average pension of UAH 6,302.76.

