Quarter of pensioners receive less than UAH 3000: where in Ukraine the highest and lowest pensions are

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 44811 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 76848 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104322 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107510 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 126065 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102862 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131433 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103649 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113357 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116951 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 100210 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100210 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring
February 28, 07:34 AM • 30555 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 30555 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 114411 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114411 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 36336 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108895 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 44717 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 126054 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131420 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163878 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 153829 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153829 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 8382 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 8382 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 14179 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 14179 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108895 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114411 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139015 views
Quarter of pensioners receive less than UAH 3000: where in Ukraine the highest and lowest pensions are

Quarter of pensioners receive less than UAH 3000: where in Ukraine the highest and lowest pensions are

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26359 views

The average pension in Ukraine as of the end of 2024 is UAH 5789, which is 7.5% more than last year. Kyiv has the highest payments at UAH 8,017, while Ternopil region has the lowest at UAH 4,484.

The average pension in Ukraine reached UAH 5789 (€132) at the end of 2024, with 26% of pensioners receiving less than UAH 3000. Traditionally, pensioners in Kyiv have the highest payments, while those in Ternopil region have the lowest, according to the data of the monitoring service Opendatabot, UNN reports. 

Details

"The average pension in Ukraine amounted to UAH 5789 or EUR 132 at the end of 2024. This is 7.5% more than in 2023," the report says.

At the same time, inflation in 2024, according to the NBU, was 12%, which, as noted, actually "ate up" this increase.

The highest payments, according to the report, are traditionally for pensioners in Kyiv - UAH 8017.65. This is more than a third higher than the national average. The lowest payments are in Ternopil region: UAH 4484.69. This is 23% less than the average.

Image

Currently, there are 10.34 million pensioners in Ukraine. The number of pensioners has decreased by 497,500 over the three years of the full-scale war, which is about the same as over the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

26% or 2.68 million pensioners receive less than UAH 3,000. The average amount of such a pension is UAH 2,759.86. Another 1.26 million people (12%) receive a pension of more than UAH 10,000, with an average of UAH 15,379.97.

About 27% of pensioners continue to work and currently receive an average pension of UAH 6,302.76.

Image

Funded pensions will not increase taxes - Ministry of Social Policy28.01.25, 02:12 • 101369 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
ministry-of-social-policy-of-ukraineMinistry of Social Policy of Ukraine
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising