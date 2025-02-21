ukenru
Lawyers demand full audit of NABU by domestic auditors

Lawyers demand full audit of NABU by domestic auditors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55069 views

The Commission on Foreign Experts did not provide a report on the NABU audit, which was supposed to be ready by January. Lawyers demand a full audit of the Bureau's 9 years of work, not just the last few months.

A full audit of the NABU needs to be done, because the commission of foreign experts has not even partially reported on its conduct. They promised to complete the audit by January and present the results in February. But it is not known whether there was any audit at all. This was written by a well-known lawyer Oleg Shram, reports UNN.

“Dear Government and Verkhovna Rada, finally take the initiative, show your will, change the law. Appoint auditors from among our fellow citizens, who, sorry, will not sit on the same field ... with grant organizations and their representatives. And conduct it for the entire period of activity of this “office” - NABU, from the first day of its existence!” he said.

As reported , in September 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed a Commission of Foreign Experts to conduct an external independent assessment of the NABU. This Commission met only on November 18. For the first time in more than 9 years of the Bureau's existence. The Commission decided to limit itself to the period from the appointment of the current director of the Bureau (from March 6, 2023) to November 18, 2024. Out of the 9 years of NABU's existence, only the last months of its work were to be checked in order not to recognize corruption, inefficiency, and illegal actions of the Bureau's leadership. In this regard, Ukrainian lawyers demanded an independent assessment of the NABU's work for the entire period. But this was never done.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

