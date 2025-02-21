Putin is not obliged to sign a peace agreement, and Zelensky is “not very important” in the negotiations - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to make a peace deal, but he is not obliged to do so, and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not need to participate in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Bloomberg journalist Jennifer Jacobs reports in the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

According to the journalist, Trump said that "Putin wants to make a deal, but he doesn't have to do it, because he could take the whole country.

"I'm not trying to make Putin nicer or better. I'm just telling you the fact that there shouldn't have been a war," Trump said.

He also said that he believes that the President of Ukraine "is not very important to participate in meetings in the negotiations to end the war.

In addition, he said that he "sees no fault in Russia's war against Ukraine" and blames Zelensky and Biden for everything.

"Every time I say the war is not Russia's fault, I'm always accused of fake news, but I'm telling you that Biden said the wrong things, Zelensky said the wrong things. Russia could have been so easily talked out of it," the US president said.

Recall

One of the American conservative publications, The New York Post, published an article titled "Mr. President: Putin is the same dictator, and 10 truths about Russia's war against Ukraine that we ignore at our peril".

After the talks between the US and Russia, Donald Trump started making harsh statements against Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He called him a dictator, claimed that Ukraine had derailed the rare earth metals deal, and that Zelenskyy had only 4% support among Ukrainians. In addition, Trump claimed that Zelenskyy did not know where the money the United States had given to Ukraine had gone. In response, Zelenskyy said that Trump lives in a world of disinformation.

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz saidthat Trump is disappointed with President Zelenskyy.