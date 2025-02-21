Putin is not obliged to sign a peace agreement, and Zelensky is “not very important” in the negotiations - Trump

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 10273 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 28866 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 61401 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 37900 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 108142 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 94007 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111692 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116563 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147587 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115106 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 82597 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 36542 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 104110 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 48576 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 24915 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 61401 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 108142 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147587 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138591 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 171111 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 6881 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 24915 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132080 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134001 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162544 views
Actual
Putin is not obliged to sign a peace agreement, and Zelensky is “not very important” in the negotiations - Trump

Putin is not obliged to sign a peace agreement, and Zelensky is “not very important” in the negotiations - Trump

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32164 views

Trump said that Putin is ready to conclude a peace deal, but is not obliged to do so. He also believes that Zelenskyy's participation in peace talks is not important.

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to make a peace deal, but he is not obliged to do so, and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not need to participate in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Bloomberg journalist Jennifer Jacobs reports in the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

According to the journalist, Trump said that "Putin wants to make a deal, but he doesn't have to do it, because he could take the whole country.

"I'm not trying to make Putin nicer or better. I'm just telling you the fact that there shouldn't have been a war," Trump said.

He also said that he believes that the President of Ukraine "is not very important to participate in meetings in the negotiations to end the war.

In addition, he said that he "sees no fault in Russia's war against Ukraine" and blames Zelensky and Biden for everything.

"Every time I say the war is not Russia's fault, I'm always accused of fake news, but I'm telling you that Biden said the wrong things, Zelensky said the wrong things. Russia could have been so easily talked out of it," the US president said.

Recall

One of the American conservative publications, The New York Post, published an article titled "Mr. President: Putin is the same dictator, and 10 truths about Russia's war against Ukraine that we ignore at our peril".

After the talks between the US and Russia, Donald Trump started making harsh statements against Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He called him a dictator, claimed that Ukraine had derailed the rare earth metals deal, and that Zelenskyy had only 4% support among Ukrainians. In addition, Trump claimed that Zelenskyy did not know where the money the United States had given to Ukraine had gone. In response, Zelenskyy said that Trump lives in a world of disinformation.

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz saidthat Trump is disappointed with President Zelenskyy.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising

Putin is not obliged to sign a peace agreement, and Zelensky is “not very important” in the negotiations - Trump | УНН