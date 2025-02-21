Russian order to blow up military prosecutor's car: 18-year-old FSB agent detained in Odesa

The Security Service and the National Police have detained an FSB agent who prepared a terrorist attack in the center of Odesa on February 20 this year. He blew up the car of the prosecutor of the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office in the Southern Region, UNN reports, citing the SBU.

Law enforcement officers detained the perpetrator of the attack in the evening of the same day. It was an 18-year-old resident of Odesa, who was recruited by the occupiers through a Telegram channel looking for "easy" money.

According to the instructions of the Russian special service, the young man made an improvised explosive device (IED) in his rented apartment with a capacity of 300 grams of TNT equivalent.

To increase the destructive power, he additionally stuffed the explosives with metal nuts and placed them under the military prosecutor's car.

The offender also installed a hidden cell phone with a remote access function for the FSB in front of the "target".

Later, the Russian special service remotely activated the explosives.

According to law enforcement, a passerby was injured in the explosion .

During the searches, a cell phone with evidence of his communication with the occupiers was seized from the detainee.

He has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act).

The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention without bail is being decided. The offender faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

