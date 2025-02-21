ukenru
Weapons deliveries from the US to Ukraine are ongoing - Venislavsky

Weapons deliveries from the US to Ukraine are ongoing - Venislavsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107605 views

Venislavsky, a member of the Verkhovna Rada's National Security Committee, denies that the supply of American weapons to Ukraine has been halted. At the same time, other MPs claim that arms sales have been suspended.

Weapons are being supplied to Ukraine under contracts with American companies. This was reported to UNN by a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, MP Fedir Venislavsky.

When asked whether the US had actually stopped selling weapons to Ukraine, Venislavsky replied: "I have no such information. According to my information, supplies are still going on.

Venislavsky clarified that according to his information, arms supplies under contracts with American companies are going to Ukraine.

Context

On February 20, Roman Kostenko, Secretary of the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, said in an interview with Natalia Moseychuk as part of the author's project "Topic with Moseychuk" that the United States had stopped selling weapons to Ukraine.

"It's one thing to help with money, but we buy weapons. As of now, according to my information, even those that were being sold have stopped. Even those companies that were ready to deliver the weapons tomorrow are now waiting because there is no decision," Kostenko said.

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko says that yesterday's statement by Roman Kostenko is absolutely true.

"American companies confirm this to me," wrote Goncharenko.

On February 17, Bloomberg reported that the United States would allow European countries to purchase weapons and other products of the American military-industrial complex for delivery to Ukraine.

In early February, Reuters reported that U.S. arms shipments to Ukraine were temporarily suspended but resumed over the weekend.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

