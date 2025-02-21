U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will meet in Moscow on May 9 at the celebrations marking the end of the Second world war. This is reported by the French magazine Le Point, reports UNN.

On May 9, according to our sources, Moscow stands to have an important guest: Donald Trump - writes the publication.

The article also answers the question, “What victory will Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump celebrate on May 9, 2025?”

“Not so much the Allies of 1945 as their general agreement in the peace negotiations on Ukraine, which, according to Kellogg's plan, would conclude on May 9. If everything goes well for them and for their common plan, then May 9, 2025 will be the day of their triumph, the triumph above all of Putin,” the material said.

Le Point reminds us that for Putin, May 9 is the most important day of the year.

“This war allows him to claim that the whole world owes almost everything to the USSR, and thus to russia, which can thus return to the world after Yalta, when moscow stole Eastern Europe. It is also the day when he has in the past often made speeches about the history of the 20th century, rewritten at his will,” the piece noted.

