Trump may visit Putin in Moscow on May 9 - mass media

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 20163 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 39386 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 78571 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 47017 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110245 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 96720 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111981 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116597 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148900 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115120 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 89667 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 45858 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105462 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 57344 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 39456 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 78392 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 110228 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148887 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139823 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 172322 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 15557 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 39456 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132649 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134537 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163012 views
Trump may visit Putin in Moscow on May 9 - mass media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40412 views

According to Le Point, Donald Trump plans to attend celebrations in Moscow on May 9, 2025. The visit may be linked to a possible ceasefire agreement in Ukraine.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will meet in Moscow on May 9 at the celebrations marking the end of the Second world war. This is reported by the French magazine Le Point, reports UNN.

On May 9, according to our sources, Moscow stands to have an important guest: Donald Trump 

- writes the publication.

The article also answers the question, “What victory will Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump celebrate on May 9, 2025?”

Trump and Putin to try to reach ceasefire in Ukraine by Easter or May 9 - FT13.02.2025, 17:08 • 36808 views

“Not so much the Allies of 1945 as their general agreement in the peace negotiations on Ukraine, which, according to Kellogg's plan, would conclude on May 9. If everything goes well for them and for their common plan, then May 9, 2025 will be the day of their triumph, the triumph above all of Putin,” the material said.

Le Point reminds us that for Putin, May 9 is the most important day of the year.

“This war allows him to claim that the whole world owes almost everything to the USSR, and thus to russia, which can thus return to the world after Yalta, when moscow stole Eastern Europe. It is also the day when he has in the past often made speeches about the history of the 20th century, rewritten at his will,” the piece noted.

Zelenskyy: Putin will try to invite Trump to the May 9 parade in Moscow as “a prop in his play”15.02.2025, 13:36 • 24350 views

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising