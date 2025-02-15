ukenru
Zelenskyy: Putin will try to invite Trump to the May 9 parade in Moscow as “a prop in his play”

Zelenskyy: Putin will try to invite Trump to the May 9 parade in Moscow as “a prop in his play”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24358 views

President Zelenskiy said Putin would try to invite Trump to a parade in Moscow as a “prop.” He emphasized the importance of Europe's participation in future negotiations on Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Europe should have a seat at the table of future negotiations and stressed that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will try to invite US President Donald Trump to Moscow for a victory parade not as a respected leader, but as a "prop in his play." He said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

Europe must have a seat at the table when decisions about Europe are made. Anything else is zero. If we are not allowed to negotiate our own future, we all lose. Look at what Putin is trying to do, this is his game. Putin wants one-on-one negotiations with America. Just like before the war, when they met in Switzerland, it looked like they were shaping the world. Next, Putin will try to get the US president to stand on Red Square on May 9, not as a respected leader, but as a prop in his play. We do not need this. We need real success, real peace

- Zelensky said.

Recall

Ukraine is preparing its vision of security guaranteesto share with the United States, and hopes that America will share its view.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
switzerlandSwitzerland
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

