Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead
08:13 AM • 6058 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 61697 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 103466 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 131876 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 77618 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 125754 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 52489 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 41122 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 33444 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 36031 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

Trump puts Europe before a choice: support for Ukraine or recognition of the annexation of Crimea - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6786 views

Trump's actions regarding the possible recognition of Crimea as Russian put European leaders before a difficult choice. They must decide whether to support Ukraine or side with the United States.

Trump puts Europe before a choice: support for Ukraine or recognition of the annexation of Crimea - FT

U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to get Ukraine to recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea as part of a future peace deal have put European leaders in a serious bind: side with Washington or remain with Kyiv. This was reported by the Financial Times, reports UNN.

Details

Some European officials are concerned that disagreements over the draft agreement proposed by the Trump administration will put bilateral U.S. relations with a number of EU and NATO countries at an impasse, as well as undermine transatlantic security and could disrupt the NATO summit scheduled for late June.

Western officials told the FT that European capitals would not support any U.S. move to recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea or pressure Kyiv. They will not accept anything concerning Ukraine's sovereignty if it is against the will of the Ukrainian leadership and the Ukrainian people.

In addition, for EU officials, recognition of Russia's annexation of Crimea is unacceptable because it would destroy the security architecture in Europe and the world after 1945. For Europe, the issue of Crimea is a "red line," one top EU official told FT.

At the same time, Ukrainian officials have stated their readiness for negotiations, but not at the cost of actual surrender to Russia.

"I don't care": Trump responded to a question about the ownership of Crimea24.04.25, 05:41 • 6816 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Financial Times
NATO
Donald Trump
Europe
Crimea
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
