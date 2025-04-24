Trump puts Europe before a choice: support for Ukraine or recognition of the annexation of Crimea - FT

U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to get Ukraine to recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea as part of a future peace deal have put European leaders in a serious bind: side with Washington or remain with Kyiv. This was reported by the Financial Times, reports UNN.

Details

Some European officials are concerned that disagreements over the draft agreement proposed by the Trump administration will put bilateral U.S. relations with a number of EU and NATO countries at an impasse, as well as undermine transatlantic security and could disrupt the NATO summit scheduled for late June.

Western officials told the FT that European capitals would not support any U.S. move to recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea or pressure Kyiv. They will not accept anything concerning Ukraine's sovereignty if it is against the will of the Ukrainian leadership and the Ukrainian people.

In addition, for EU officials, recognition of Russia's annexation of Crimea is unacceptable because it would destroy the security architecture in Europe and the world after 1945. For Europe, the issue of Crimea is a "red line," one top EU official told FT.

At the same time, Ukrainian officials have stated their readiness for negotiations, but not at the cost of actual surrender to Russia.

