US President Donald Trump avoided answering the question of whether the White House is proposing to recognize Crimea as Russian in the context of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Trump, he wants Russia's war against Ukraine to "just" end.

I don't care: if both are satisfied, they will both sign the agreement. I have no favorites. I don't want to have favorites. I want an agreement to be reached - said the US President.

He also again criticized his predecessor Joe Biden for "not having to allow this war".

"We spent hundreds of billions, probably $350 billion, that we gave to Ukraine. And we could have used that money right here," Trump said.

Context

White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is moving in the wrong direction in the case of peace negotiations. At the same time, according to her, US President Donald Trump wants the killings to stop.

Putin's press secretary dmitry peskov said in an interview with the French magazine Le Point that the war in Ukraine would end "instantly" if Kyiv withdrew its troops from these four regions, namely Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia.

