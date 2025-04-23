U.S. President Donald Trump claims that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement on Crimea is "very detrimental to peace talks with Russia." He wrote about this in Truth Social, UNN reports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky boasts on the front page of The Wall Street Journal that "Ukraine does not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea. There is nothing to talk about here." This statement is very detrimental to peace talks with Russia, as Crimea was lost many years ago under the auspices of President Barack Hussein Obama and is not even a topic of discussion. - Trump wrote.

According to him, "no one is asking Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian territory."

... but if he wants Crimea, why didn't they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a single shot fired? This territory also houses large Russian submarine bases, many years before the "Obama transfer." It is inflammatory statements like Zelensky's that make it so difficult to resolve this war - Trump added.

The U.S. President stated that Zelensky has nothing to boast about.

The situation for Ukraine is terrible — he can get peace or he can fight for another three years before he loses the whole country. I have nothing to do with Russia, but I have a lot in common with wanting to save an average of five thousand Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week who are dying for no reason. The statement made by Zelensky today will do nothing but prolong the "field of death", and no one wants that! We are very close to an Agreement, but the man who has "no cards to play" must now, finally, DO IT. I look forward to helping Ukraine and Russia... - Trump summarized.

