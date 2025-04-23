This statement is very harmful to peace negotiations with Russia: Trump criticized Zelensky for his position on Crimea

$41.520.14
47.710.05
ukenru
A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details
03:00 PM • 15722 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

02:18 PM • 47994 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 35125 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 61542 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 39171 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 34600 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 31843 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 34904 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 44349 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 69417 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+21°
1.1m/s
35%
748 mm
Popular news

Russian drone attack on bus in Marganets: 9 dead and 32 injured, investigation launched

April 23, 08:25 AM • 29340 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 54954 views

In Sumy region, the director of the regional employment center shot himself with an automatic weapon: what is known

12:15 PM • 12161 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 38467 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

01:53 PM • 17265 views
Publications

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

02:18 PM • 47994 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 38629 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

12:40 PM • 61542 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 55119 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 75707 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andrii Sybiha

Rustem Umerov

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Marhanets

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

03:29 PM • 7668 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

01:53 PM • 17379 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 36746 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 36141 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 65941 views
Actual

The Guardian

Shahed-136

Twitter

S-400 missile system

9K720 Iskander

This statement is very harmful to peace negotiations with Russia: Trump criticized Zelensky for his position on Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4416 views

Donald Trump said that Zelensky's words about non-recognition of the occupation of Crimea impede peace negotiations. He believes that Ukraine should have fought for Crimea earlier.

This statement is very harmful to peace negotiations with Russia: Trump criticized Zelensky for his position on Crimea

U.S. President Donald Trump claims that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement on Crimea is "very detrimental to peace talks with Russia." He wrote about this in Truth Social, UNN reports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky boasts on the front page of The Wall Street Journal that "Ukraine does not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea. There is nothing to talk about here." This statement is very detrimental to peace talks with Russia, as Crimea was lost many years ago under the auspices of President Barack Hussein Obama and is not even a topic of discussion.

 - Trump wrote.

According to him, "no one is asking Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian territory."

... but if he wants Crimea, why didn't they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a single shot fired? This territory also houses large Russian submarine bases, many years before the "Obama transfer." It is inflammatory statements like Zelensky's that make it so difficult to resolve this war  

- Trump added.

The U.S. President stated that Zelensky has nothing to boast about.

The situation for Ukraine is terrible — he can get peace or he can fight for another three years before he loses the whole country. I have nothing to do with Russia, but I have a lot in common with wanting to save an average of five thousand Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week who are dying for no reason. The statement made by Zelensky today will do nothing but prolong the "field of death", and no one wants that! We are very close to an Agreement, but the man who has "no cards to play" must now, finally, DO IT. I look forward to helping Ukraine and Russia... 

- Trump summarized.

Zelensky should have stopped the war, and Putin should never have started it: Trump said that "everyone is to blame"14.04.2025, 19:55 • 11174 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Barack Obama
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.91
Bitcoin
$93,646.00
S&P 500
$5,398.86
Tesla
$256.39
Газ TTF
$34.16
Золото
$3,308.09
Ethereum
$1,793.29