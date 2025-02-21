Number of civilian casualties in Ukraine increased by 16% last year - new ACLED data

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Number of civilian casualties in Ukraine increased by 16% last year - new ACLED data

Number of civilian casualties in Ukraine increased by 16% last year - new ACLED data

Kyiv  •  UNN

In 2024, the number of civilian deaths in Ukraine increased by 16%, and the number of air strikes tripled. Russian attacks affected 24 of Ukraine's 27 regions, with the frontline areas suffering the most.

In 2024, the number of civilian deaths in Ukraine increased by 16%. This was reported by ACLED, a non-governmental organization that collects data on conflicts in the world, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the number of air attacks resulting in civilian casualties tripled last year. At the same time, the use of indiscriminate attacks on residential buildings, medical facilities, educational institutions and the energy sector throughout Ukraine is not accidental.

The choice of weaponry further supports this, as we have seen an increase in the use of less accurate but highly destructive population center bombs that have destroyed civilian infrastructure in frontline regions

- said Nikita Gurkov, ACLED's senior analyst for Europe and Central Asia.

According to the report, the frontline regions, in particular Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions, suffered the most. At the same time, attacks are taking place all over Ukraine, and attacks on infrastructure affected 24 out of 27 regions in 2024, compared to 17 in 2022.

Russia seems to be trying to force Ukraine to surrender regardless of the developments on the battlefield

- said Olha Polishchuk, co-author of the report and head of ACLED research in Eastern Europe.

At the same time, the authors note that in January 2025, the number of Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory increased by one third compared to December 2024. At the same time, more than half of them were aimed at the oil, gas and energy infrastructure of the Russian Federation.

Recall

On the night of February 21 , Russia attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M/KN-23 missiles and 160 drones. According to the Ukrainian Air Force , 87 drones were shot down, 70 missed their targets, and the Russian attack affected four regions.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
voice-of-americaVoice of America
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising