Number of civilian casualties in Ukraine increased by 16% last year - new ACLED data

In 2024, the number of civilian deaths in Ukraine increased by 16%. This was reported by ACLED, a non-governmental organization that collects data on conflicts in the world, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the number of air attacks resulting in civilian casualties tripled last year. At the same time, the use of indiscriminate attacks on residential buildings, medical facilities, educational institutions and the energy sector throughout Ukraine is not accidental.

The choice of weaponry further supports this, as we have seen an increase in the use of less accurate but highly destructive population center bombs that have destroyed civilian infrastructure in frontline regions - said Nikita Gurkov, ACLED's senior analyst for Europe and Central Asia.

According to the report, the frontline regions, in particular Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions, suffered the most. At the same time, attacks are taking place all over Ukraine, and attacks on infrastructure affected 24 out of 27 regions in 2024, compared to 17 in 2022.

Russia seems to be trying to force Ukraine to surrender regardless of the developments on the battlefield - said Olha Polishchuk, co-author of the report and head of ACLED research in Eastern Europe.

At the same time, the authors note that in January 2025, the number of Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory increased by one third compared to December 2024. At the same time, more than half of them were aimed at the oil, gas and energy infrastructure of the Russian Federation.

Recall

On the night of February 21 , Russia attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M/KN-23 missiles and 160 drones. According to the Ukrainian Air Force , 87 drones were shot down, 70 missed their targets, and the Russian attack affected four regions.

Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine is “very close to surrender” - former US presidential adviser