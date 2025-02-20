The plan proposed by US President Donald Trump to end the war in Ukraine is “quite close to surrender” to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This process could lead to the US withdrawal from NATO.

Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton said this in an interview with Politico, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the result of “any such agreement” will be a weakening of the security of both Ukraine and Europe.

I thought Trump would pull out of NATO, but he hasn't done it yet, but you can hear the music starting to play. ... The ceasefire, the creation of a militarized zone, the start of negotiations, Ukraine refusing to join NATO - all this is an agreement that could actually have been written in the Kremlin - the politician noted.

He also opposed the idea of sending Western troops to Ukraine.

I am against the deployment of peacekeeping forces. The experience of working with the UN has shown that when you deploy peacekeeping forces, they can become a permanent part of the landscape, and in this case, it means the actual division of Ukraine, which may happen de jure after a certain time - Bolton predicts.

In his opinion, Europe should instead strongly support Ukraine, including with weapons, and not participate in planning future scenarios agreed upon between Trump and Putin.

There is no absolute obligation to negotiate a ceasefire. So, unless you are willing to give up any possibility of Ukraine regaining its territory, the idea that you are going to freeze the existing lines of control is potentially very dangerous - summarized the former Trump adviser.

Context

According to The Telegraph, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will present to Donald Trump a plan to deploy about 30,000 European troops to Ukraine to maintain the ceasefire. He will urge the US president to keep US fighter jets and missiles on standby in Eastern Europeto respond with a strong force if Russia violates the terms of the ceasefire that will be concluded.

