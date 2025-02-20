Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine is “very close to surrender” - former US presidential adviser

ukenru
09:54 AM • 40893 views

09:29 AM • 65899 views

09:20 AM • 103870 views

08:41 AM • 69819 views

06:23 AM • 116051 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 100757 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 112938 views

February 27, 01:35 PM • 116670 views

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152463 views

February 27, 11:16 AM • 115159 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 66945 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109209 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 81358 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 47378 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 74833 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103870 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116051 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152463 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143190 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175578 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 33589 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 74833 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133954 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135843 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164143 views
Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine is “very close to surrender” - former US presidential adviser

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30337 views

Trump's former adviser John Bolton has called the plan to end the war in Ukraine “close to surrender” to Russia. According to him, such a plan could lead to the US withdrawal from NATO and the division of Ukraine.

The plan proposed by US President Donald Trump to end the war in Ukraine is “quite close to surrender” to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This process could lead to the US withdrawal from NATO.

Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton said this in an interview with Politico, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the result of “any such agreement” will be a weakening of the security of both Ukraine and Europe.

I thought Trump would pull out of NATO, but he hasn't done it yet, but you can hear the music starting to play. ... The ceasefire, the creation of a militarized zone, the start of negotiations, Ukraine refusing to join NATO - all this is an agreement that could actually have been written in the Kremlin

- the politician noted.

He also opposed the idea of sending Western troops to Ukraine.

I am against the deployment of peacekeeping forces. The experience of working with the UN has shown that when you deploy peacekeeping forces, they can become a permanent part of the landscape, and in this case, it means the actual division of Ukraine, which may happen de jure after a certain time

- Bolton predicts. 

In his opinion, Europe should instead strongly support Ukraine, including with weapons, and not participate in planning future scenarios agreed upon between Trump and Putin.

There is no absolute obligation to negotiate a ceasefire. So, unless you are willing to give up any possibility of Ukraine regaining its territory, the idea that you are going to freeze the existing lines of control is potentially very dangerous

- summarized the former Trump adviser.

Context

According to The Telegraph, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will present to Donald Trump a plan to deploy about 30,000 European troops to Ukraine to maintain the ceasefire. He will urge the US president to keep US fighter jets and missiles on standby in Eastern Europeto respond with a strong force if Russia violates the terms of the ceasefire that will be concluded. 

After Riyadh talks, Trump increasingly supports narratives favourable to Russia and calls Zelenskyy a ‘dictator’ - CNN19.02.25, 20:24 • 70687 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPoliticsNews of the World
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
natoNATO
united-nationsUnited Nations
donald-trumpDonald Trump
ukraineUkraine

