The spat between the new head of the White House and the President of Ukraine is escalating. The author's material, published on CNN, draws attention to the fact that in addition to the problems that have been revealed in the communication between the leaders of the two countries, Donald Trump is increasingly going beyond rhetoric in his support for the current Russian government, UNN reports.

Details

US President Donald Trump has called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "dictator," escalating a public war of words between the two presidents that began after Trump falsely accused Ukraine of starting a war with Russia.

At the same time, it is becoming more and more obvious that the Trump administration is adopting narratives that are more favorable to the Kremlin when it comes to Ukrainian reality.

Last week, the president raised many eyebrows when he decided to have a 90-minute phone call with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, before speaking with Zelenskiy. Then, on Tuesday, US and Russian officials held high-level talks on ending the war in Ukraine in the Saudi capital Riyadh, excluding Kyiv from the meeting. - The newspaper reminds.

Noting the talks between the United States and Russia in Saudi Arabia, Moscow reports that the atmosphere was "friendly." As a result of the meeting in Riyadh, the US and Russia allegedly reached a number of agreements.

On the American side, there were completely different people who were open to the negotiation process without any bias, without any condemnation of what had been done in the past," Russian President Putin said.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that his country was unhappy with the exclusion from the relevant negotiations.

Unfortunately, after a meeting between Moscow and Washington in Saudi Arabia, statements by Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov about the creation of a Ukrainian settlement process and the alleged absence of strikes on the energy sector, the Russian Federation attacked Odesa: 160,000 Odesa residents were left without electricity and heat at -6°C.

But Trump has made it clear that he believes the United States should no longer send aid to Ukraine without receiving anything in return. Without dwelling on the question of who started the war in Ukraine, the White House chief seemed to question Zelenskiy's legitimacy.

"We have a situation where there were no elections in Ukraine, we have martial law," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Ukrainian President Zelensky also responded to this, noting that the 4% approval ratingcomes from Russia, and that Kyiv has some evidence that these figures were discussed between the US and Russia.

By the way, UNN wrote that former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson noted that the rating of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is comparable to the level of support for White House President Donald Trump in the United States.

CNN also reminds that the relationship between Trump and Zelensky has been tense since Trump's first term in office, when he pressured Zelensky during a phone call to demand an investigation into his political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

So far, the comments have been well received in Moscow, CNN reports: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised the US president for repeating the Kremlin's narrative, telling the Russian Duma that Trump seems to "understand the position" of Russia.

