After Riyadh talks, Trump increasingly supports narratives favourable to Russia and calls Zelenskyy a ‘dictator’ - CNN

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 26667 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 46963 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 90742 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 53316 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111746 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 99057 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112262 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116621 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149784 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115131 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 52518 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106504 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 63814 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 25092 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 50063 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 90742 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 111746 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149784 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140650 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173123 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 21517 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 50063 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133001 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134893 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163322 views
Actual
After Riyadh talks, Trump increasingly supports narratives favourable to Russia and calls Zelenskyy a ‘dictator’ - CNN

After Riyadh talks, Trump increasingly supports narratives favourable to Russia and calls Zelenskyy a ‘dictator’ - CNN

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 70686 views

US President Trump is escalating the conflict with Zelenskyy and adopting the Kremlin's narrative. After talks between the US and Russia in Riyadh without Ukraine's participation, Trump questioned the legitimacy of the Ukrainian government.

The spat between the new head of the White House and the President of Ukraine is escalating. The author's material, published on CNN, draws attention to the fact that in addition to the problems that have been revealed in the communication between the leaders of the two countries, Donald Trump is increasingly going beyond rhetoric in his support for the current Russian government, UNN reports.

Details

US President Donald Trump has called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "dictator," escalating a public war of words between the two presidents that began after Trump falsely accused Ukraine of starting a war with Russia.

At the same time, it is becoming more and more obvious that the Trump administration is adopting narratives that are more favorable to the Kremlin when it comes to Ukrainian reality.

Putin must not be allowed to deceive everyone again: Zelenskyy talks to NATO Secretary General19.02.25, 20:03 • 32943 views

Last week, the president raised many eyebrows when he decided to have a 90-minute phone call with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, before speaking with Zelenskiy. Then, on Tuesday, US and Russian officials held high-level talks on ending the war in Ukraine in the Saudi capital Riyadh, excluding Kyiv from the meeting. - The newspaper reminds.

Noting the talks between the United States and Russia in Saudi Arabia, Moscow reports that the atmosphere was "friendly." As a result of the meeting in Riyadh, the US and Russia allegedly reached a number of agreements. 

On the American side, there were completely different people who were open to the negotiation process without any bias, without any condemnation of what had been done in the past," Russian President Putin said.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that his country was unhappy with the exclusion from the relevant negotiations.

“Diplomatic war is over": Russian State Duma assesses the talks in Riyadh18.02.25, 18:50 • 32167 views

Unfortunately, after a meeting between Moscow and Washington in Saudi Arabia, statements by Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov about the creation of a Ukrainian settlement process and the alleged absence of strikes on the energy sector, the Russian Federation attacked Odesa: 160,000 Odesa residents were left without electricity and heat at -6°C.

But Trump has made it clear that he believes the United States should no longer send aid to Ukraine without receiving anything in return. Without dwelling on the question of who started the war in Ukraine, the White House chief seemed to question Zelenskiy's legitimacy. 

"We have a situation where there were no elections in Ukraine, we have martial law," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Ukrainian President Zelensky also responded to this, noting that the 4% approval ratingcomes from Russia, and that Kyiv has some evidence that these figures were discussed between the US and Russia.

By the way, UNN wrote that former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson noted that the rating of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is comparable to the level of support for White House President Donald Trump in the United States.

CNN also reminds that the relationship between Trump and Zelensky has been tense since Trump's first term in office, when he pressured Zelensky during a phone call to demand an investigation into his political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter. 

So far, the comments have been well received in Moscow, CNN reports: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised the US president for repeating the Kremlin's narrative, telling the Russian Duma that Trump seems to "understand the position" of Russia.

Podoliak criticized the United States for abandoning global leadership in favor of Russia19.02.25, 18:22 • 27746 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
white-houseWhite House
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
borys-dzhonsonBoris Johnson
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising