Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, criticized the US position in global politics, saying that Washington is deliberately abandoning leadership and weakening its influence on negotiations. He wrote about this in Telegram, reports UNN.

The key question (or rhetorical, if you will) is why representatives of the clearly dominant country (the United States) voluntarily and incredibly quickly give leadership in globalism, global influence, and moderation of negotiations to Russia, which in fact was already an outsider that had lost its reputation and global influence? An interesting, unusual, and somewhat anecdotal strategy - to give an outsider the right to command the processes? - Podolyak noted.

He suggested three possible reasons for such US behavior:

1. Luring into a trap - to eventually gain control over Russian energy markets through specific mediation.

2. Unpreparedness for global leadership in the face of complex challenges, which can lead to self-isolation.

3. The desire to create an “information storm, quickly solve the problem of the war in Europe and move on to other high-profile topics.

Recall

Recently, Trump has been making more and more controversial statements about Ukraine.

The day before, Trump said that the United States had allocated $350 billion in aid to Ukraine, but the lack of reporting on the use of these funds is worrisome.

The US president also noted that Russia had performed very well during the talks with American representatives in Saudi Arabia.

In addition, Trump recently said that it was not Russia that was telling Ukraine to hold elections, but rather an “objective” situation. At the same time, he said, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's rating “has already dropped to 4%.