“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Actual
“Diplomatic war is over": Russian State Duma assesses the talks in Riyadh

“Diplomatic war is over": Russian State Duma assesses the talks in Riyadh

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32168 views

The chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs announces the end of the “diplomatic war” between the United States and Russia. The US Secretary of State announced that sanctions may be lifted after the conflict in Ukraine is resolved.

The talks between the US and Russian delegations in the Saudi capital Riyadh have essentially ended the “diplomatic war” between the countries, which was unleashed by the 44th US President Barack Obama at the end of his term.

This was stated to the Russian media by Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the politician commented on the information about the possible lifting of sanctions against Russia.

Slutsky considers the statement of the US Secretary of State about the inevitability of lifting Western sanctions after the end of the conflict in Ukraine to be indicative

- the statement said.

Recall

Following talks in Saudi Arabia on February 18, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Western countries may have to lift some economic sanctions against Rf to resolve the war in Ukraine.

According to him, if a solution is found, “extraordinary opportunities” will open up for both the United States and Russia.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
barack-obamaBarack Obama
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
united-statesUnited States

