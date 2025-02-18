The talks between the US and Russian delegations in the Saudi capital Riyadh have essentially ended the “diplomatic war” between the countries, which was unleashed by the 44th US President Barack Obama at the end of his term.

This was stated to the Russian media by Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the politician commented on the information about the possible lifting of sanctions against Russia.

Slutsky considers the statement of the US Secretary of State about the inevitability of lifting Western sanctions after the end of the conflict in Ukraine to be indicative - the statement said.

Recall

Following talks in Saudi Arabia on February 18, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Western countries may have to lift some economic sanctions against Rf to resolve the war in Ukraine.

According to him, if a solution is found, “extraordinary opportunities” will open up for both the United States and Russia.