Ukrainian Premier League returns: announcement of the 18th round, where to watch matches and who are the bookmakers' favorites

On February 21, the Ukrainian football championship starts after a two-month pause. In two months, the teams managed to play a bunch of friendly matches, some even dropped out of European competitions, some teams strengthened with quality players, and some players even came under Russian fire. UNN tells you about the upcoming matches, how the teams approach them, where to watch the matches, and who is the bookmakers' favorite.

"Kolos vs Chornomorets

The first match of the 18th round of the UPL will be held on Friday, February 21, at the Kolos Stadium in Kovalivka, Kyiv region, where the local team of the same name will visit Odesa's Chornomorets. The match will start at 15:30.

It should be noted that the Ukrainian Premier League clubs have completed preparations for the second part of the season. "Kolos played 9 matches in the offseason, winning two and drawing two. In five more games, it suffered defeats. The first confrontation with Ingulets was in Ukraine, the rest of the sparring matches were at the training camp in Turkey.

Meanwhile, Chornomorets played 7 matches at the training camp, in which they won 4, drew once and lost two.

Both teams were not active in the transfer market, signing only a few players. In particular, Kolos midfielder Denys Bezborodko left the club and joined Chornomorets. Another midfielder, Diego Carioca, also left the team and joined Iranian side Chadormal as a free agent.

At the same time, Chornomorets signed Emil Mustafayev from Polissia and lost Ivan Petryak, whose loan ended and the winger returned to Shakhtar.

Currently, Chornomorets is in the penultimate place with 12 points, while Kolos has 18 points and ranks 11th, so bookmakers favor Kolos, whose victory can be bet at odds of 1.89. The odds for a victory for the Sailors are 4.55, and for a draw are 3.30. Odesa defeated Kolos 1-0 in the first round.

It is worth noting that on January 31, Russians attacked Odesa, damaging the Bristol Hotel in the city center. Odesa goalkeeper Chijoke Anyagboso was in the hotel at the time of the attack.

"Hello, everyone. I just want to let you know that I'm okay. I was in the Bristol Hotel when the missile hit. I'm fine now. I'm fine, and I just want to thank everybody who sent me messages, who called me. I want to tell you that I am doing well and I hope that very soon I will join the team in training camp," said the keeper.

Attack on Odessa: the elite hotel “Bristol” was damaged in the center

"Kryvbas vs. Veres

The second UPL match will take place this Saturday. The match will take place between Kryvbas and Veres at 13:00. It should be noted that the match was supposed to take place in Kryvyi Rih, but on February 17 it was decided to move the match to Rivne, although Kryvbas will still be the nominal host.

"The Club's agronomists did their best to properly prepare the pitch of the Girnyk Stadium for the match against Veres, but the weather conditions and the average daily temperature in the region, which will reach -10 and below throughout the week, prevented the preparation of the lawn for the game. In this regard, it was decided to hold the match at the reserve stadium. However, due to the fact that our reserve stadium for the 2024\2025 season is the stadium in Kovalivka, where Kolos will play its home match this weekend, it is impossible to hold the match of the 18th round at this arena. Given that FC Kryvbas initiated the cancellation of the postponement of the championship matches, we are doing everything possible to ensure that the game takes place on time. Therefore, according to the Competition Regulations, which stipulate that if it is impossible to hold a match at the reserve stadium, the game can take place at another arena with the consent of all parties. Our club applied and received consent from the Veres football club and the relevant authorities to hold the match at the Avangard stadium in Rivne," the club said in a statement.

"Kryvbas played 7 matches this offseason, winning three times, drawing twice and losing twice. Meanwhile, Veres played one more match, winning twice, losing four times and drawing twice.

UPL approves start dates and times for postponed matches of Rounds 5 and 16

"Kryvbas is in 4th place in the table and is only two points behind Shakhtar, which is in 3rd place and qualifies for European competition. "Veres is in 9th place with 19 points. In the first round, Veres lost 2-0 at home to Kryvbas, so bookmakers favor the Kryvyi Rih team, which can be bet on at odds of 1.9. Veres' victory is given at 4.3, and a draw at 3.3.

"Ingulets vs.

The second match of the round will take place in Zhytomyr at 15:30. The match will take place at the Central Stadium. Interestingly, this game is nominally a home game for the club from Petrovo, as Ingulets failed to get permission to play UPL matches at their stadium.

"Ingulets played only two matches during the league pause this offseason - against Kolos (2-1 win) and Metalist 1925 (1-0 loss). "Wolves played 7 matches, winning 4 times and losing three times.

The club from Petrovo lost several of its key players in the offseason, including Volodymyr Vilivald, who returned to Kryvbas, and Volodymyr Bilotserkovets, who joined Zorya as a free agent.

At the same time, "Polissia" worked hard on the transfer market, signing several legionnaires, as well as the old-timer Oleksandr Andrievsky, who joined the pack as a free agent from Dynamo.

However, the team's main left back Artem Smolyakov left the team for Los Angeles for 2 million euros.

Left back of “Polissya” Artem Smolyakov joins the club from MLS

The Zhytomyr team is currently in 5th place in the table, while Ingulets is in last place with only 9 points. In the first round, the teams played to a 1-1 draw. Bookmakers give Polissia a confident victory with odds of 1.45. You can bet on Ingulets to win at odds of 7.6, and on a draw at 4.3.

"Movement" - ‘LNZ’

The final match on Saturday will take place at 18:00 at Arena Lviv. Lviv's Rukh will host Cherkasy's LNZ. On Tuesday, February 18, Rukh filed a request to postpone the match. The reason for this was the "extremely difficult epidemiological situation."

Lviv Rukh asks to postpone UPL match amid SARS outbreak in the region

However, the next day, the club said that they had not received a response from the Ukrainian Football Federation, so they decided to hold the match.

We did not receive a response from the UAF: the match between Rukh and LNZ will still take place despite the outbreak of SARS in Lviv

Rukh CEO Ihor Dedyshyn told TaToTake that about 20 team members, including 12 football players, had contracted type A flu.

The bookmakers favor LNZ (odds - 1.8), which is not surprising, as Rukh plans to create a certain "mix" of healthy adult players and the best players of the U19 team. Rukh's victory is given at odds of 4.05.

"Obolon vs Vorskla

The first match on Sunday will take place in the capital, where the local Obolon will host Vorskla Poltava. The match is scheduled to start at 13:00.

"Obolon played 7 matches during the training camp, winning 4 and losing 3. "Vorskla played 6 matches, winning only once and drawing once, the rest were defeats.

This offseason, Poltava signed several players, including defender Ilya Krupsky, who was previously sold to Metalist 1925 for 1 million from Vorskla. Forward Vladyslav Kulach also returned and defender Naveen Malysh was loaned from Dynamo.

The two teams are almost close in the standings, with Vorskla in 12th place with 16 points and Obolon in 14th place with 14 points. In the first round, Vorskla confidently beat Brewers 2-0, but bookmakers give almost equal odds. Obolon's odds are 2.85, while Vorskla's are 2.69.

"Oleksandriya vs Zorya

In the second match on Saturday, Luhansk's Zorya will visit Oleksandriya, Kirovohrad Oblast, to play host to the team of the same name. The match is scheduled to start at 15:30.

"Oleksandriya played 12 matches in the offseason, winning 5 times, losing 5 times and drawing twice. Meanwhile, Zorya played exactly half as many matches, winning three times and losing three times.

At the request of Rebrov: UPL approved new dates and times for the start of matches of three rounds

Before the resumption of the championship, Oleksandriya strengthened its squad with several players. In particular, Volodymyr Shepelev and Anton Bol, as well as French defender Theo Ndika Matam and Albanian striker Tedi Tzara, joined as free agents from Dynamo. However, Denis Kostyshyn left the team and joined Drita from Kosovo as a free agent.

In the first round, Oleksandriya defeated Zorya 2-1, so bookmakers see Oleksandriya as the winner of this pair (odds - 1.8), which is not surprising, as Oleksandriya is already 5 points behind Dynamo, which is in first place, so Ruslan Rotan's team only needs a victory.

"Dynamo vs Karpaty

The final match on Sunday will be played in Kyiv, with Dynamo Kyiv hosting Karpaty Lviv. The match will start at 18:00. "Karpaty played 7 friendly matches in the offseason, while Dynamo played 12 matches, including two in the Europa League, playing a 3-3 draw with Galatasaray and defeating RF Shakhtar 1-0.

First points in the Europa League: Dynamo Kyiv snatched a draw from Galatasaray

"During the break, Karpaty got a lot of new players, including 4 Rukh players - Ihor Krasnopir and Oleksiy Sych, for whom they paid €1 million each, and Ilya Kvasnytsia and Oleg Fedor on loan. In addition, Argentine legionnaire Patricio Tanda and Timur Stetskov from Kryvbas were loaned to Rukh.

It should be noted that on the eve of the new year, Rukh and Karpaty announced the merger of the clubs.

Starting from the 2025/26 season, Lviv will be represented in the Ukrainian championship only by Karpaty due to the merger procedure. According to the statement, Rukh will focus on the work of the academy and training young players to play for Karpaty.

As already mentioned, Andrievsky and Shepelev left Kyiv, as well as their main goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushchan, who joined the Arabian Al-Shabab." However, Dynamo extended the contracts of several of its key players - Konstantin Vivcharenko, Nazariy Voloshin and Vladislav Dubinchak.

Dynamo goalkeeper Bushchan moves to Al-Shabab in Arabia

"Dynamo is currently leading the league, so they will strive to continue their winning ways. "Karpaty are in sixth place. In the first round, Kyiv lost during the match and beat Karpaty 3-1. The bookmakers give a confident victory to the White and Blues - the odds are 1.3, and the odds for the Carpathians' victory are 8.8.

"Shakhtar vs

The final match of the round will feature Shakhtar Donetsk and Lions of Kyiv. The Kyiv team played 5 matches in the offseason, winning 3 and losing twice. "Shakhtar, like Dynamo, has played twice in European competitions - against French side Brest (2:0 win) and German side Borussia (3:1 loss).

"Before the resumption of the league, Shakhtar lost several of its key players, including Danylo Sikan and Oleksandr Zubkov, who joined Trabzonspor, and longtime captain Taras Stepanenko, who joined Euapspor. In addition, Kevin Kelsey joined Portland for €6 million.

Zubkov moves from Shakhtar to Trabzonspor

However, the Shakhtar acquired defenders Diego Arroyo, Lukas Zagora and Kauan Elias for €17 million, which was one of the most expensive transfers for the Orange and Blacks.

"Shakhtar is currently in third place, so it will strive to catch up with Oleksandriya and break away from Kryvbas. In the first round, the Shakhtar beat the Storks 1-0. The bookmakers give Shakhtar a very convincing advantage with odds of 1.08, while the odds of 26 for the victory of Luhansk are as high as 26.

Stepanenko signs contract with Turkish side Euapspor

The matches will be available to watch on UPL TV, which has recently also appeared on the MEGOGO media service.