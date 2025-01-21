First points in the Europa League: Dynamo Kyiv snatched a draw from Galatasaray

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102209 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102770 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110761 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113349 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135271 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104509 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137991 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103854 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113500 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117024 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122708 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 79907 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117830 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 53680 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 57053 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102209 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135271 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137991 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169128 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158748 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 37458 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 57053 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117830 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122708 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141169 views
First points in the Europa League: Dynamo Kyiv snatched a draw from Galatasaray

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32357 views

In the 7th round of the Europa League, Dynamo Kyiv drew 3-3 with Galatasaray. Yarmolenko's double helped Dynamo overcome a two-goal deficit.

Thanks to a double by Andriy Yarmolenko in the 7th round of the Europa League group stage, Kyiv's Dynamo snatched a draw from Turkish Galatasaray and gained the first points of the European Cup campaign, UNN reports.

Details

The match started at the Ali Sami Yen to the accompaniment of the home team. Already in the 4th minute, Turkish defender Abdulkerim Bardakci could have opened the scoring after a corner, but Konstantin Vivcharenko knocked the ball off the goal line with his head, sending the ball to another corner, from which the Turks still managed to score.

Dries Mertens made a precise cross to the penalty area, where David Sanchez jumped above everyone else and sent the ball into the corner, where Vivcharenko was again, but this time he failed to save the goal - 1-0 in the 6th minute.

Galatasaray did not stop there and doubled their lead in 15 minutes. Abdulkerim Bardakci, who failed to score in the first episode, scored from a distance and the ball, thanks to a ricochet from Oleksandr Tymchyk's back, ended up in the net. Ruslan Neshcheret had no chance to stop him, as the leather suddenly changed its trajectory.

The game calmed down somewhat after that, but at the end of the half Kyiv managed to reduce the deficit, although there were doubts about whether the referee would count the goal. In the 43rd minute, Tymchyk passed to Vitaliy Buyalsky on the flank, but the captain was a bit late, so it seemed that the ball went out of bounds. On the replay, it is impossible to tell whether the ball crossed the entire field line, so this episode will be discussed.

The Kyiv captain ran down the flank, passed to Vanat, the forward broke away from Sanchez, beat Fernando Muslera, and scored past the keeper. Muslera was even touched by the ball, but the leather one still hit the net - 2: 1.

The second half began with a series of substitutions for Dynamo, which later brought results, but first there was another scandalous episode that led to Galatasaray's third goal. In the 48th minute, the Turks earned the right to a corner kick, which Mertens took - Bardakci threw it to the far post, and Barysh Yilmaz wanted to keep the ball in the field, so he played with his hand. The referee lit a second yellow for the Turk and sent him off the field. Subsequently, the referee decided to review the VAR system, and based on the results of the review, he canceled the red for Yilmaz, gave Tymchyk a yellow for violating the rules in his own penalty area and awarded a penalty kick, which Viktor Osimgen converted, hitting the center - 3: 1.

Kyiv managed to reduce the deficit again in the 68th minute thanks to a goal by substitute Andriy Yarmolenko. Oleksandr Pikhalenok, who also came on as a substitute, sent a corner kick into the box, where Yarmolenko scored a goal, 3-2.

In the 80th minute, Buyalsky made a cross from the flank to the penalty area, where Yarmolenko jumped above everyone else and scored a header to make it 3-3. "Galatasaray could have scored two minutes before the end, but Osimgen's shot from a few meters out was firmly blocked by Neshcheret.

The final whistle recorded a 3-3 draw, as well as Dynamo's first points in the current Europa League draw.

"Dynamo is in last place in the table, while Galatasaray moved up from 6th to 5th.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
fc-dynamo-kyivFC Dynamo Kyiv
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising