First points in the Europa League: Dynamo Kyiv snatched a draw from Galatasaray

Thanks to a double by Andriy Yarmolenko in the 7th round of the Europa League group stage, Kyiv's Dynamo snatched a draw from Turkish Galatasaray and gained the first points of the European Cup campaign, UNN reports.

Details

The match started at the Ali Sami Yen to the accompaniment of the home team. Already in the 4th minute, Turkish defender Abdulkerim Bardakci could have opened the scoring after a corner, but Konstantin Vivcharenko knocked the ball off the goal line with his head, sending the ball to another corner, from which the Turks still managed to score.

Dries Mertens made a precise cross to the penalty area, where David Sanchez jumped above everyone else and sent the ball into the corner, where Vivcharenko was again, but this time he failed to save the goal - 1-0 in the 6th minute.

Galatasaray did not stop there and doubled their lead in 15 minutes. Abdulkerim Bardakci, who failed to score in the first episode, scored from a distance and the ball, thanks to a ricochet from Oleksandr Tymchyk's back, ended up in the net. Ruslan Neshcheret had no chance to stop him, as the leather suddenly changed its trajectory.

The game calmed down somewhat after that, but at the end of the half Kyiv managed to reduce the deficit, although there were doubts about whether the referee would count the goal. In the 43rd minute, Tymchyk passed to Vitaliy Buyalsky on the flank, but the captain was a bit late, so it seemed that the ball went out of bounds. On the replay, it is impossible to tell whether the ball crossed the entire field line, so this episode will be discussed.

The Kyiv captain ran down the flank, passed to Vanat, the forward broke away from Sanchez, beat Fernando Muslera, and scored past the keeper. Muslera was even touched by the ball, but the leather one still hit the net - 2: 1.

The second half began with a series of substitutions for Dynamo, which later brought results, but first there was another scandalous episode that led to Galatasaray's third goal. In the 48th minute, the Turks earned the right to a corner kick, which Mertens took - Bardakci threw it to the far post, and Barysh Yilmaz wanted to keep the ball in the field, so he played with his hand. The referee lit a second yellow for the Turk and sent him off the field. Subsequently, the referee decided to review the VAR system, and based on the results of the review, he canceled the red for Yilmaz, gave Tymchyk a yellow for violating the rules in his own penalty area and awarded a penalty kick, which Viktor Osimgen converted, hitting the center - 3: 1.

Kyiv managed to reduce the deficit again in the 68th minute thanks to a goal by substitute Andriy Yarmolenko. Oleksandr Pikhalenok, who also came on as a substitute, sent a corner kick into the box, where Yarmolenko scored a goal, 3-2.

In the 80th minute, Buyalsky made a cross from the flank to the penalty area, where Yarmolenko jumped above everyone else and scored a header to make it 3-3. "Galatasaray could have scored two minutes before the end, but Osimgen's shot from a few meters out was firmly blocked by Neshcheret.

The final whistle recorded a 3-3 draw, as well as Dynamo's first points in the current Europa League draw.

"Dynamo is in last place in the table, while Galatasaray moved up from 6th to 5th.