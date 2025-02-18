ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Lviv Rukh asks to postpone UPL match amid SARS outbreak in the region

Lviv Rukh asks to postpone UPL match amid SARS outbreak in the region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24629 views

FC Rukh asked LNZ to postpone the match of the 18th round of the UPL due to the epidemiological situation in the team. “LNZ agreed, the final decision is up to the UPL management.

Lviv football club Rukh has asked Cherkasy's LNZ to postpone the match of the 18th round of the Ukrainian Premier League, which was to take place this Saturday, February 22, in Lviv. The reason for the request is the extremely difficult epidemiological situation in Rukh. The management of the Cherkasy club agreed to postpone the meeting, but the further fate of the match will be determined by the UPL management. This is stated in the statement  of Rukh, reports UNN.

Details

“Rukh appealed to LNZ to postpone the match of the 18th round of the UPL, in which Lviv is to host Cherkasy on February 22. The reason for this appeal is the epidemiological situation in Rukh, in particular the illness of a large number of players and the coaching and administrative staff of the Yellow-Blacks. FC LNZ was sympathetic to Rukh's problems and agreed to postpone the match to a date to be determined later,” the club said in a statement.

Currently, the petitions of both clubs have been sent to the UPL management, which will decide the fate of this match.

The club stated that they had provided all the necessary supporting documentation to the UAF Sports and Medical Committee regarding the state of morbidity in the team.

“By the way, the incidence of ARVI and influenza in Lviv region has exceeded the epidemic threshold by 46%. FC Rukh expresses special gratitude to FC LNZ for understanding the situation and the desire to adhere to the sports principle and fair play. The club will provide detailed information on the fate of the match of the 18th round of the UPL later on its official resources,” the club added.

Recall

The Ukrainian Premier League, at the request of the coaching staff of the Ukrainian national football team , has approved new dates and times for the start of matches of the 19th, 20th and 21st rounds of the Ukrainian Premier League. In particular, in the 21st round, matches involving Dynamo, Shakhtar, Polissya and Oleksandriya will take place on Tuesday, March 11.

In Lviv region, there has been a sharp increase in the number of SARS cases. The incidence has risen by 22%, with more than 15,000 cases reported in a week. Schools are being switched to distance learning from February 18 to 28.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsHealth
fc-dynamo-kyivFC Dynamo Kyiv
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

