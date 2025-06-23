The death toll from the Russian attack on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Lyceum has risen: a 60-year-old cafeteria worker died

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
05:50 PM • 12177 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
04:46 PM • 54266 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 83759 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 122095 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
June 23, 12:56 PM • 70195 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
June 23, 12:19 PM • 131645 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
June 23, 08:45 AM • 65821 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM • 106831 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 67589 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 95891 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1.5m/s
68%
747mm
Popular news
Rescue efforts completed in Kramatorsk after Russian strike: five people killedJune 23, 10:41 AM • 75582 views
Head of the SSU revealed some details of the "Spiderweb" special operationJune 23, 12:28 PM • 66393 views
Ukraine is not threatened by radiation contamination after strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities - State Nuclear Regulatory InspectorateJune 23, 12:45 PM • 15773 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform billJune 23, 01:36 PM • 95976 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 45380 views
Publications
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal04:46 PM • 54301 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform billJune 23, 01:36 PM • 96393 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 122114 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measuresJune 23, 12:19 PM • 131657 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 363291 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Igor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
New Zealand
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 45706 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 129508 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 254019 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 124923 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 124391 views
Actual
Facebook
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Boeing AH-64 Apache
Nord Stream 2
Tomahawk (missile family)

The death toll from the Russian attack on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Lyceum has risen: a 60-year-old cafeteria worker died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1286 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Lyceum, the death toll has risen: a 60-year-old school cafeteria worker died in the hospital. Eight injured, including two teenagers, remain hospitalized.

The death toll from the Russian attack on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Lyceum has risen: a 60-year-old cafeteria worker died

The death toll from the Russian attack on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Lyceum has increased - an employee of the school cafeteria died in the hospital. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

Unfortunately, the number of victims of the Russian attack on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Lyceum has increased. A 60-year-old school cafeteria worker died in the hospital from her injuries. I express my sincere condolences to her family and loved ones.

- Kiper reported.

According to the head of the OMA, eight injured people remain in inpatient treatment, including two boys born in 2009. Other injured, after receiving all necessary medical care, continue outpatient treatment.

Emergency rescue operations continue, Kiper summarized.

Addendum

Earlier, the State Emergency Service reported that at least 14 people were injured as a result of the enemy attack on the city of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi.

Among the injured are 2 teenagers who were passing by at the moment of the strike.

Cynologists are working on site. Also, psychologists from the State Emergency Service.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast
Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9