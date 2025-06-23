The death toll from the Russian attack on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Lyceum has risen: a 60-year-old cafeteria worker died

The death toll from the Russian attack on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Lyceum has increased - an employee of the school cafeteria died in the hospital. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

Unfortunately, the number of victims of the Russian attack on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Lyceum has increased. A 60-year-old school cafeteria worker died in the hospital from her injuries. I express my sincere condolences to her family and loved ones. - Kiper reported.

According to the head of the OMA, eight injured people remain in inpatient treatment, including two boys born in 2009. Other injured, after receiving all necessary medical care, continue outpatient treatment.

Emergency rescue operations continue, Kiper summarized.

Addendum

Earlier, the State Emergency Service reported that at least 14 people were injured as a result of the enemy attack on the city of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi.

Among the injured are 2 teenagers who were passing by at the moment of the strike.

Cynologists are working on site. Also, psychologists from the State Emergency Service.