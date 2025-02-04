At the request of Rebrov: UPL approved new dates and times for the start of matches of three rounds

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

At the request of Rebrov: UPL approved new dates and times for the start of matches of three rounds

At the request of Rebrov: UPL approved new dates and times for the start of matches of three rounds

Kyiv  •  UNN

The UPL has approved new dates and times for the matches of the 19th, 20th and 21st rounds of the championship at the request of the national team's coaching staff. The matches of the national team's base clubs in round 21 have been postponed to March 11.

The Ukrainian Premier League, following a request from the coaching staff of the Ukrainian national football team, has approved new dates and times for the start of matches in the 19th, 20th and 21st rounds of the Ukrainian Premier League. In particular, in the 21st round, matches involving Dynamo, Shakhtar, Polissya and Oleksandriya will take place on Tuesday, March 11. This was reported by the press service of the UPL, according to UNN.

Taking into account the appeal of the headquarters of the National Team of Ukraine, the UPL Directorate has approved the dates and start times of the matches of the three rounds of the VBET Ukrainian Premier League of the 2024/25 season 

- the statement said.

Round 19 (was to start on March 1):

February 28 (Friday):

"Obolon vs. Polissya - 13:00;

"Vorskla vs Dynamo - 15:30;

"Karpaty vs LNZ - 18:00.

March 1 (Saturday):

"Ingulets vs Kryvbas - 13:00

"Chornomorets vs. Left Bank - 15:30;

"Shakhtar vs Oleksandriya - 18:00.

March 2 (Sunday):

"Zorya vs Rukh - 15:30

"Veres vs Kolos 18:00

Round 20 (was supposed to start on March 8):

March 6 (Thursday):

"Vorskla vs Karpaty - 13:00;

"Polissia vs Chornomorets - 13:00;

"LNZ vs Dynamo - 15:30;

"Shakhtar vs Kryvbas - 18:00.

March 7 (Friday)

"Left Bank vs Veres - 13:00;

"Kolos vs Oleksandriya - 15:30;

"Zorya vs Obolon - 18:00.

March 8 (Saturday):

"Ingulets vs Rukh - 15:30.

21 Round (was to begin on March 15):

March 11 (Tuesday):

"Oleksandriya vs Obolon - 13:00;

"Veres vs. Polissya - 15:30;

"Dynamo vs Zorya - 15:30;

"Karpaty vs Shakhtar - 18:00.

March 15 (Saturday):

"Kryvbas vs. Left Bank - 15:30;

"Rukh vs Vorskla - 18:00.

March 16 (Sunday):

"Ingulets vs Chornomorets - 13:00;

"LNZ vs Kolos - 15:30.

Addendum

Earlier, journalist Ihor Burbas reported that the national team's head coach Serhiy Rebrov was in dialogue with clubs to reschedule several matches of the 21st round.

"The reason is that the national team needs more time to prepare for the meetings with Belgium. Thus, the basic clubs of the national team of Ukraine will play on March 11 instead of March 15," Burbas said.

Recall

On November 22, the draw for the 2024/2025 Nations League playoffs took place in Nyon, Switzerland, which determined the rival of the national team of Ukraine.

"We will play against Belgium in the playoffs for promotion to League A. On March 20, 2025, we will host the opponent at home, and on the 23rd we will play away," the UAF reported.

The first match, in which Ukraine will be the nominal host, will take place in the Spanish city of Murcia at the Stadio Enrique Roca de Murcia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
fc-dynamo-kyivFC Dynamo Kyiv
belgiumBelgium
spainSpain
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising