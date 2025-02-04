At the request of Rebrov: UPL approved new dates and times for the start of matches of three rounds

The Ukrainian Premier League, following a request from the coaching staff of the Ukrainian national football team, has approved new dates and times for the start of matches in the 19th, 20th and 21st rounds of the Ukrainian Premier League. In particular, in the 21st round, matches involving Dynamo, Shakhtar, Polissya and Oleksandriya will take place on Tuesday, March 11. This was reported by the press service of the UPL, according to UNN.

Taking into account the appeal of the headquarters of the National Team of Ukraine, the UPL Directorate has approved the dates and start times of the matches of the three rounds of the VBET Ukrainian Premier League of the 2024/25 season - the statement said.

Round 19 (was to start on March 1):

February 28 (Friday):

"Obolon vs. Polissya - 13:00;

"Vorskla vs Dynamo - 15:30;

"Karpaty vs LNZ - 18:00.

March 1 (Saturday):

"Ingulets vs Kryvbas - 13:00

"Chornomorets vs. Left Bank - 15:30;

"Shakhtar vs Oleksandriya - 18:00.

March 2 (Sunday):

"Zorya vs Rukh - 15:30

"Veres vs Kolos 18:00

Round 20 (was supposed to start on March 8):

March 6 (Thursday):

"Vorskla vs Karpaty - 13:00;

"Polissia vs Chornomorets - 13:00;

"LNZ vs Dynamo - 15:30;

"Shakhtar vs Kryvbas - 18:00.

March 7 (Friday)

"Left Bank vs Veres - 13:00;

"Kolos vs Oleksandriya - 15:30;

"Zorya vs Obolon - 18:00.

March 8 (Saturday):

"Ingulets vs Rukh - 15:30.

21 Round (was to begin on March 15):

March 11 (Tuesday):

"Oleksandriya vs Obolon - 13:00;

"Veres vs. Polissya - 15:30;

"Dynamo vs Zorya - 15:30;

"Karpaty vs Shakhtar - 18:00.

March 15 (Saturday):

"Kryvbas vs. Left Bank - 15:30;

"Rukh vs Vorskla - 18:00.

March 16 (Sunday):

"Ingulets vs Chornomorets - 13:00;

"LNZ vs Kolos - 15:30.

Addendum

Earlier, journalist Ihor Burbas reported that the national team's head coach Serhiy Rebrov was in dialogue with clubs to reschedule several matches of the 21st round.

"The reason is that the national team needs more time to prepare for the meetings with Belgium. Thus, the basic clubs of the national team of Ukraine will play on March 11 instead of March 15," Burbas said.

Recall

On November 22, the draw for the 2024/2025 Nations League playoffs took place in Nyon, Switzerland, which determined the rival of the national team of Ukraine.

"We will play against Belgium in the playoffs for promotion to League A. On March 20, 2025, we will host the opponent at home, and on the 23rd we will play away," the UAF reported.

The first match, in which Ukraine will be the nominal host, will take place in the Spanish city of Murcia at the Stadio Enrique Roca de Murcia.