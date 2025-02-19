We did not receive a response from the UAF: the match between Rukh and LNZ will still take place despite the outbreak of SARS in Lviv

The match between Lviv's Rukh and Cherkasy's LNZ will still take place this Saturday, February 22, at the Arena Lviv stadium. The Lviv team asked to postpone the match due to the extremely difficult epidemiological situation in Rukh, but without waiting for a response from the Ukrainian Football Federation, they decided to hold the match.

This is stated in a statement by the Rukh press service, UNN reports.

Details

Despite the difficult epidemiological situation, in particular the absence of most of the first team players and the coaching and administrative staff due to illness, Rukh understands that the match should take place on Saturday, February 22. Therefore, this match will feature players who are currently healthy, available to the first team and youth players - the club said in a statement.

The club added that it is firmly convinced that the situation with the massive illness of the players has clear signs of force majeure and force majeure circumstances, and the Competition Regulations allow for the postponement of the match in this case.

The motivation for Rukh's appeal to the relevant authorities to postpone the match was the desire to convey that the UPL should be dominated by the sporting principle. Teams must be competitive and be on an equal footing in order to hold uncompromising and interesting matches that will arouse the interest of fans - the club added.

Addendum Addendum

Yesterday, on February 18, Rukh appealed to Cherkasy's LNZ to postpone the match of the 18th round of the Ukrainian Premier League, which was to take place this Saturday, February 22, in Lviv. The reason for the request is the extremely difficult epidemiological situation in Rukh. The management of the Cherkasy club agreed to postpone the meeting, but the further fate of the match will be determined by the UPL management.

Recall

The Ukrainian Premier League, at the request of the coaching staff of the Ukrainian national football team, has approved new dates and times for the start of matches of the 19th, 20th and 21st rounds of the Ukrainian Premier League. In particular, in the 21st round, matches involving Dynamo, Shakhtar, Polissya and Oleksandriya will take place on Tuesday, March 11.

In Lviv region, there is a sharp increase in the number of ARVI cases. The incidence has increased by 22%, with more than 15 thousand cases recorded per week. Schools are switching to distance learning from February 18 to 28.

In 16 regions of Ukraine , anti-epidemic measures are partially implemented due to the increase in the incidence of influenza and ARVI.