We did not receive a response from the UAF: the match between Rukh and LNZ will still take place despite the outbreak of SARS in Lviv

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

We did not receive a response from the UAF: the match between Rukh and LNZ will still take place despite the outbreak of SARS in Lviv

We did not receive a response from the UAF: the match between Rukh and LNZ will still take place despite the outbreak of SARS in Lviv

Lviv Rukh will play a match against LNZ on February 22, despite the outbreak of SARS in the team. The club has not received a response from the UAF regarding the postponement of the game and will use healthy players from the first team and youth squad.

The match between Lviv's Rukh and Cherkasy's LNZ will still take place this Saturday, February 22, at the Arena Lviv stadium. The Lviv team asked to postpone the match due to the extremely difficult epidemiological situation in Rukh, but without waiting for a response from the Ukrainian Football Federation, they decided to hold the match.

This is stated in a statement by the Rukh press service, UNN reports.

Details

Despite the difficult epidemiological situation, in particular the absence of most of the first team players and the coaching and administrative staff due to illness, Rukh understands that the match should take place on Saturday, February 22. Therefore, this match will feature players who are currently healthy, available to the first team and youth players

- the club said in a statement. 

The club added that it is firmly convinced that the situation with the massive illness of the players has clear signs of force majeure and force majeure circumstances, and the Competition Regulations allow for the postponement of the match in this case.

The motivation for Rukh's appeal to the relevant authorities to postpone the match was the desire to convey that the UPL should be dominated by the sporting principle. Teams must be competitive and be on an equal footing in order to hold uncompromising and interesting matches that will arouse the interest of fans

 - the club added. 

Addendum Addendum

Yesterday, on February 18, Rukh appealed to Cherkasy's LNZ to postpone the match of the 18th round of the Ukrainian Premier League, which was to take place this Saturday, February 22, in Lviv. The reason for the request is the extremely difficult epidemiological situation in Rukh. The management of the Cherkasy club agreed to postpone the meeting, but the further fate of the match will be determined by the UPL management.

Recall

The Ukrainian Premier League, at the request of the coaching staff of the Ukrainian national football team, has approved new dates and times for the start of matches of the 19th, 20th and 21st rounds of the Ukrainian Premier League. In particular, in the 21st round, matches involving Dynamo, Shakhtar, Polissya and Oleksandriya will take place on Tuesday, March 11.

 In Lviv region, there is a sharp increase in the number of ARVI cases. The incidence has increased by 22%, with more than 15 thousand cases recorded per week. Schools are switching to distance learning from February 18 to 28.

 In 16 regions of Ukraine , anti-epidemic measures are partially implemented due to the increase in the incidence of influenza and ARVI. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

