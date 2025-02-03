Zubkov moves from Shakhtar to Trabzonspor

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 43959 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 76316 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104239 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107439 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125966 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102838 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131354 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103645 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113357 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116951 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 100152 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100152 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring
February 28, 07:34 AM • 30112 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 30112 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 114341 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114341 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 35883 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108823 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 43959 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125967 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125967 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131354 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163841 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 153803 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153803 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 8133 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 8133 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 13977 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 13977 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108823 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114341 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139008 views
Zubkov moves from Shakhtar to Trabzonspor

Zubkov moves from Shakhtar to Trabzonspor

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27703 views

“Trabzonspor has officially announced the transfer of Shakhtar winger Oleksandr Zubkov for €6 million. The Ukrainian footballer's contract runs until the summer of 2029, and he will play under the number 22 shirt.

Turkish side Trabzonspor has officially announced the transfer of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Oleksandr Zubkov. Zubkov's former teammate Danylo Sikan is already playing for the team. The contract is valid until the summer of 2029, and the Ukrainian national team player was paid 6 million euros. This was reported by the club's press service, UNN reports.

During the interim transfer period, we added another quality player to our squad. We signed a contract with Zubkov after a positive report from our scouting team and the approval of our coach. We would like to note that Zubkov's desire to play for us played a big role in this transfer. We thank him for that. We thank him for his position. We are confident that he will continue his successful career at Trabzonspor in the same spirit and have a successful season, contributing to the goals of our great community 

- the club said in a statement.

It is noted that the contract signing ceremony took place at the Medical Park Stadium.

Mr. Zubkov thanked everyone who contributed to this transfer and made efforts to make it happen.

"I am very happy to be a part of this great club. It is a great honor for me to play for Trabzonspor and to fight for these wonderful fans. I promise this: I will not try to do my best, I will do my best. I can't wait to get started," Zubkov said.

Zubkov also thanked Shakhtar and the fans for the years he spent with the team.

"Dear Shakhtar family, I want to thank you for everything. As a guy from Donbass, I always dreamed of playing for Shakhtar and I managed to do it three times. I want to thank everyone who has worked and continues to work for the result. I would also like to thank all the fans who continue to support the team, both in good times and not so good," Zubkov wrote on Instagram.

Shakhtar's press service thanked Zubkov for his consistently high level of professionalism, dedication to the club and commitment in every match, his bright play and important goals, for his contribution to the team's success and achievements, and wished him new beautiful victories and great achievements in his future football career.

"Oleksandr Zubkov is a graduate of Shakhtar's academy, for which he has played since 2011, and was a finalist in the UEFA Youth League (2015). On September 23, 2015, he made his debut for the Shakhtar first team. In total, he played 107 matches for the Orange and Blacks, scoring 20 goals and providing 22 assists. He won 9 trophies with the club: 4 Ukrainian league titles, 4 Ukrainian Cups, and 1 Ukrainian Super Cup. In the 2024/25 season, the midfielder played 21 matches for Donetsk, scoring 7 goals and 6 assists," the club said.

Shakhtar captain Mykola Matvienko said that the club would miss Zubkov.

"Another legend is leaving us. We will miss you. Good health, many goals and victories. P.S. Where am I going to get my hair cut now," Matvienko wrote.

Trabzonspor said that Zubkov will play under the number 22 jersey, but the amount of the transfer and the duration of the contract were not disclosed. The Transfermarkt portal indicates that the Turks paid 6 million euros for Zubkov, and the contract is valid until the summer of 2029.

Addendum

Oleksandr Zubkov joined Shakhtar in 2011. Until 2020, he played for various Miners' junior teams and also played for Mariupol on loan. In 2019, he initially moved on loan to Hungarian side Ferencvaros, which was led by the current coach of the Ukrainian national team Serhii Rebrov. In 2020, Ferencvaros completed a full-fledged transfer of Zubkov for €1.5 million.

In 2022, I will return to Shakhtar for 2 million euros.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
turkeyTurkey
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine

