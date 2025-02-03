Zubkov moves from Shakhtar to Trabzonspor

Turkish side Trabzonspor has officially announced the transfer of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Oleksandr Zubkov. Zubkov's former teammate Danylo Sikan is already playing for the team. The contract is valid until the summer of 2029, and the Ukrainian national team player was paid 6 million euros. This was reported by the club's press service, UNN reports.

During the interim transfer period, we added another quality player to our squad. We signed a contract with Zubkov after a positive report from our scouting team and the approval of our coach. We would like to note that Zubkov's desire to play for us played a big role in this transfer. We thank him for that. We thank him for his position. We are confident that he will continue his successful career at Trabzonspor in the same spirit and have a successful season, contributing to the goals of our great community - the club said in a statement.

It is noted that the contract signing ceremony took place at the Medical Park Stadium.

Mr. Zubkov thanked everyone who contributed to this transfer and made efforts to make it happen.

"I am very happy to be a part of this great club. It is a great honor for me to play for Trabzonspor and to fight for these wonderful fans. I promise this: I will not try to do my best, I will do my best. I can't wait to get started," Zubkov said.

Zubkov also thanked Shakhtar and the fans for the years he spent with the team.

"Dear Shakhtar family, I want to thank you for everything. As a guy from Donbass, I always dreamed of playing for Shakhtar and I managed to do it three times. I want to thank everyone who has worked and continues to work for the result. I would also like to thank all the fans who continue to support the team, both in good times and not so good," Zubkov wrote on Instagram.

Shakhtar's press service thanked Zubkov for his consistently high level of professionalism, dedication to the club and commitment in every match, his bright play and important goals, for his contribution to the team's success and achievements, and wished him new beautiful victories and great achievements in his future football career.

"Oleksandr Zubkov is a graduate of Shakhtar's academy, for which he has played since 2011, and was a finalist in the UEFA Youth League (2015). On September 23, 2015, he made his debut for the Shakhtar first team. In total, he played 107 matches for the Orange and Blacks, scoring 20 goals and providing 22 assists. He won 9 trophies with the club: 4 Ukrainian league titles, 4 Ukrainian Cups, and 1 Ukrainian Super Cup. In the 2024/25 season, the midfielder played 21 matches for Donetsk, scoring 7 goals and 6 assists," the club said.

Shakhtar captain Mykola Matvienko said that the club would miss Zubkov.

"Another legend is leaving us. We will miss you. Good health, many goals and victories. P.S. Where am I going to get my hair cut now," Matvienko wrote.

Trabzonspor said that Zubkov will play under the number 22 jersey, but the amount of the transfer and the duration of the contract were not disclosed. The Transfermarkt portal indicates that the Turks paid 6 million euros for Zubkov, and the contract is valid until the summer of 2029.

Addendum

Oleksandr Zubkov joined Shakhtar in 2011. Until 2020, he played for various Miners' junior teams and also played for Mariupol on loan. In 2019, he initially moved on loan to Hungarian side Ferencvaros, which was led by the current coach of the Ukrainian national team Serhii Rebrov. In 2020, Ferencvaros completed a full-fledged transfer of Zubkov for €1.5 million.

In 2022, I will return to Shakhtar for 2 million euros.