Ammunition is detonating, fire has spread to houses: 85 hectares are already burning in Kharkiv region

A strong forest fire is being recorded in the Kharkiv region, which broke out on the outskirts of the city of Izyum. Currently, about 85 hectares have already burned. Ammunition is detonating, residential buildings are on fire. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), UNN reports.

On Sunday, May 04, at 22:28, the SES reported the spread of fire on the territory of the Pishchanske forestry in the Kharkiv region.

On the territory of the Pishchanske forestry on the outskirts of the city of Izyum. Forest litter is burning on an estimated area of 85 hectares - the message says.

According to rescuers, as a result of the fire on the territory of the Pishchanske forestry, there is a detonation of explosive objects left behind by the Russian occupiers.

"The fire spread to the roof of a two-story residential building, a private residential building, 4 garages and outbuildings, as well as warehouse and production buildings, and wood on the territory of the forestry site," the SES said about the consequences of the large-scale fire.

It is noted that as a result of the fire emergency, there were no casualties or injuries.

On Sunday, May 04, the enemy struck with rocket salvo fire systems at the forest massifs of the Boriv community of the Izyum district. As a result of the shelling, fires occurred on the territory of the Boriv forestry on an area of more than 2 hectares and on the territory of the Chervonooskil Regional Landscape Park of the nature reserve fund on an area of more than 5 hectares.

Later, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleg Syniegubov, reported that the area of the forest fire that broke out after the Russian attack had already covered more than 20 hectares. Ammunition left by the occupiers is detonating in the forest, and local residents are being evacuated.

At 21:02, Oleg Syniegubov reported that the forest fire near Izyum is spreading rapidly due to the wind and 80 hectares of territory are already burning. The fire spread to residential buildings. Local residents are being evacuated.

