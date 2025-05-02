NASA satellites recorded a fire in the area of the Kacha airfield in Crimea after a drone attack
Kyiv • UNN
NASA satellites recorded an increase in fires in Crimea near the Kacha airfield and the village of Kutove after a drone attack. A fire near the Bakhchisaray plant is also reported.
NASA satellites are recording increased fire activity in the temporarily occupied Crimea, near the Kacha airfield and the village of Kutove, after a drone attack, according to the Telegram channel ASTRA, writes UNN.
Details
Local residents also wrote in chats that they heard explosions near the winery. The Inkerman winery is located approximately 2 km from the Kacha airfield.
A fire is also observed in the area of the Bakhchysarai plant "Budindustriya", ASTRA noted.
According to the so-called "governor" of temporarily occupied Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, appointed by the Russian Federation, the night drone attack on Sevastopol was the largest this year.
