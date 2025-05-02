NASA satellites are recording increased fire activity in the temporarily occupied Crimea, near the Kacha airfield and the village of Kutove, after a drone attack, according to the Telegram channel ASTRA, writes UNN.

Details

Local residents also wrote in chats that they heard explosions near the winery. The Inkerman winery is located approximately 2 km from the Kacha airfield.

A fire is also observed in the area of the Bakhchysarai plant "Budindustriya", ASTRA noted.

According to the so-called "governor" of temporarily occupied Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, appointed by the Russian Federation, the night drone attack on Sevastopol was the largest this year.

NSDC CCD: explosions in Crimea at military facilities are solely a component of security