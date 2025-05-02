NSDC CCD: explosions in Crimea at military facilities are solely a component of security

Temporarily occupied Crimea is considered by Russia as a military base that threatens shipping and is used for enemy strikes against Ukraine, explosions in Crimea at military facilities are exclusively a component of security, the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko said on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

His statement came after reports of night explosions due to drones in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

