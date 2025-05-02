Crimea under massive drone attack: explosions in Sevastopol and Simferopol

Crimea is under a massive drone attack. This is reported by UNN with reference to local resources.

In particular, explosions were heard in Simferopol, Sevastopol and Gvardiyske. In addition, the Kacha airfield was under attack in Sevastopol.

Meanwhile, the ATESH partisan movement reported that helicopters were spotted flying over the city in a north-westerly direction in Sevastopol.

Apparently, to combat Ukrainian BECs (unmanned boats - ed.). Constant explosions can be heard from the Kacha side - the message says.

There is no information from the occupation authorities of Crimea and Sevastopol yet.

On the eve of the day in Crimea the occupiers strengthened military units near the Crimean bridge and put them on full combat readiness, anticipating a possible attack. At the same time, the Russians increased the number of military exercises and shooting on the peninsula.

