"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
May 1, 02:27 PM

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

May 1, 11:10 AM

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

May 1, 08:40 AM

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

April 30, 09:29 AM

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Crimea under massive drone attack: explosions in Sevastopol and Simferopol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Explosions rang out in several cities in Crimea, including Sevastopol, where the Kacha airfield was under attack. The occupiers have reinforced troops near the Crimean bridge.

Crimea under massive drone attack: explosions in Sevastopol and Simferopol

Crimea is under a massive drone attack. This is reported by UNN with reference to local resources.

Details

In particular, explosions were heard in Simferopol, Sevastopol and Gvardiyske. In addition, the Kacha airfield was under attack in Sevastopol.

Meanwhile, the ATESH partisan movement reported that helicopters were spotted flying over the city in a north-westerly direction in Sevastopol.

Apparently, to combat Ukrainian BECs (unmanned boats - ed.). Constant explosions can be heard from the Kacha side

- the message says.

There is no information from the occupation authorities of Crimea and Sevastopol yet.

Let us remind you

On the eve of the day in Crimea the occupiers strengthened military units near the Crimean bridge and put them on full combat readiness, anticipating a possible attack. At the same time, the Russians increased the number of military exercises and shooting on the peninsula.

russia uses Crimea to launch missiles to reduce flight time - Navy spokesman01.05.25, 09:50 • 7946 views

