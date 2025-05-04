Forest fire near Izyum is spreading rapidly due to wind: evacuation is underway

A forest fire near Izyum is spreading rapidly due to wind. Currently, 80 hectares of territory are burning. The fire has spread to residential buildings. Local residents are being evacuated. This is reported in his Telegram channel by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration (ODA) Oleg Syniegubov, UNN reports.

Details

On Sunday, May 04 at 21:02, Oleg Syniegubov announced that the liquidation of a forest fire around the city of Izyum is ongoing, which continues to spread.

Currently, forest litter is burning on an estimated area of 80 hectares in the Pishchanske forestry. As a result of the fire spreading, the roof of a two-story residential building, a private house, and garages caught fire - the official said in a statement.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, the evacuation of local residents is ongoing.

Firefighting is complicated for rescuers by strong gusty winds. But the situation is under control - added the official.

It is noted that rescuers and pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service continue to fight the fire in the Kharkiv region.

Forestry protection and equipment of forestry enterprises are also involved in the liquidation.

Let us remind you

On Sunday, May 04, the enemy struck with rocket salvo fire systems at the forest massifs of the Borova community of the Izyum district. As a result of the shelling, fires occurred on the territory of the Borova forestry on an area of more than 2 hectares and on the territory of the Chervonooskilskyi Regional Landscape Park of the natural reserve fund on an area of more than 5 hectares.

Later, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Syniegubov reported that the area of the forest fire, which broke out after the Russian attack, has already covered more than 20 hectares. Ammunition left by the occupiers is detonating in the forest, and local residents are being evacuated.

Large-scale fire in the capital's Hydropark: warehouse premises were on fire