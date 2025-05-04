Large-scale fire in the capital's Hydropark: warehouse premises were on fire
Kyiv • UNN
Warehouse premises caught fire in the capital's Hydropark, the fire spread to two garages. The area of the fire was 350 square meters, there were no casualties.
A fire broke out in warehouse premises in the capital's Hydropark, and the fire spread to two garages, UNN reports citing the State Emergency Service.
Details
The report of the fire in Hydropark was received at 13:48.
The fire broke out in two adjacent one-story boxes with the spread of the flame to two garages.
At 14:54 the fire was extinguished on a total area of 350 square meters.
Preliminary, there are no casualties.
