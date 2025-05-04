$41.590.00
Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation
01:59 PM • 838 views

Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation

May 3, 09:33 AM • 42728 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 112538 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 104474 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 75109 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 84561 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 83444 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 63072 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 75677 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 116496 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

Large-scale fire in the capital's Hydropark: warehouse premises were on fire

Kyiv

 • 1288 views

Warehouse premises caught fire in the capital's Hydropark, the fire spread to two garages. The area of the fire was 350 square meters, there were no casualties.

Large-scale fire in the capital's Hydropark: warehouse premises were on fire

A fire broke out in warehouse premises in the capital's Hydropark, and the fire spread to two garages, UNN reports citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

The report of the fire in Hydropark was received at 13:48.

The fire broke out in two adjacent one-story boxes with the spread of the flame to two garages.

At 14:54 the fire was extinguished on a total area of 350 square meters.

Preliminary, there are no casualties.

The consequences of the night drone attack were eliminated in Cherkasy: many fires, one injured04.05.25, 07:30 • 4644 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
