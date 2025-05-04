The consequences of the night drone attack were eliminated in Cherkasy: many fires, one injured

Rescuers eliminated the consequences of the night Russian attack in Cherkasy. The city was shelled by enemy drones, and several fires broke out at once. One person was injured. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), reports UNN.

As a result of the shelling, 5 fires were recorded at different addresses in the city. Residential apartments, a warehouse building of one of the enterprises, a country house and dry vegetation were on fire - the SES said in a statement.

According to rescuers, two apartments on the first and second floors of a 4-story dormitory were significantly damaged.

Windows of other apartments were also damaged.

In total, 1 person was injured - rescuers said.

All fires have been extinguished. 26 pieces of equipment and 101 rescuers worked at the sites.

Late in the evening of May 03, a series of explosions were heard in Cherkasy against the background of the threat of enemy drones, numerous fires broke out, and a dormitory was damaged.

