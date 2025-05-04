$41.590.00
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

May 3, 06:30 AM

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 11:48 AM

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

May 2, 10:55 AM

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

May 2, 10:48 AM

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

The consequences of the night drone attack were eliminated in Cherkasy: many fires, one injured

Kyiv

 520 views

Cherkasy was attacked by enemy drones at night, which caused 5 fires at different addresses. Residential apartments, a warehouse and a country house were damaged, one person was injured.

The consequences of the night drone attack were eliminated in Cherkasy: many fires, one injured

Rescuers eliminated the consequences of the night Russian attack in Cherkasy. The city was shelled by enemy drones, and several fires broke out at once. One person was injured. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), reports UNN.

As a result of the shelling, 5 fires were recorded at different addresses in the city. Residential apartments, a warehouse building of one of the enterprises, a country house and dry vegetation were on fire

- the SES said in a statement.

According to rescuers, two apartments on the first and second floors of a 4-story dormitory were significantly damaged.

Windows of other apartments were also damaged.

In total, 1 person was injured

- rescuers said.

All fires have been extinguished. 26 pieces of equipment and 101 rescuers worked at the sites.

Let us remind you

Late in the evening of May 03, a series of explosions were heard in Cherkasy against the background of the threat of enemy drones, numerous fires broke out, and a dormitory was damaged. 

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Cherkassy
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kyiv
