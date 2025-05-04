Kyiv after the drone strike: the number of victims has increased, rescuers showed the consequences (photo)

$41.590.00
47.080.00
ukenru
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM • 23081 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 59361 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 59359 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 49259 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 66416 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 65356 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 57040 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 72744 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 99361 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46727 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
2.7m/s
70%
743 mm
Popular news

The Russian army attacked the center of Kherson: one person died, two were injured

May 3, 04:35 PM • 6730 views

In Sweden, migrants will be paid 32,000 euros to return home

May 3, 05:42 PM • 7998 views

Rescuers showed the consequences of the enemy shelling of Kherson

May 3, 06:41 PM • 5872 views

In Zakarpattia, a man held his wife on a chain for 10 days

May 3, 07:25 PM • 10284 views

Attack on Kyiv: there are victims, including children

11:29 PM • 5954 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 59359 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 35926 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 68351 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 76899 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 99361 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 30148 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 65356 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 30296 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 33505 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 32248 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Kyiv after the drone strike: the number of victims has increased, rescuers showed the consequences (photo)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 736 views

All fires caused by the drone attack have been extinguished in Kyiv. 7 people were injured, including 2 children. Fires broke out in three districts, houses and cars were damaged.

Kyiv after the drone strike: the number of victims has increased, rescuers showed the consequences (photo)

In Kyiv, all fires caused by the shelling by Russian strike drones have been successfully stopped. The fires caused significant damage to various districts of the capital. In total, 7 people were injured as a result of the enemy attack, including 2 children. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) in Kyiv.

On May 4, as a result of a drone attack, destruction and fires occurred in three districts of the capital: Obolonskyi, Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi

- the SES said in a statement.

Rescuers reported that in the Obolonskyi district, a fire broke out in an apartment on the top floor of a 12-story building, and the fire spread to the roof. The roof is partially destroyed. At another address, 7 cars caught fire near a residential building.

It is noted that in the Sviatoshynskyi district, a fire broke out in three one-story private residential buildings. In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a tree caught fire, an power line support and the road surface under a railway bridge were damaged.

In total, 7 people were injured as a result of the drone attack, including 2 children. Information on the victims is being clarified

- rescuers clarified.

"76 firefighters and 14 pieces of fire and rescue equipment worked at the sites," the SES added.

Let us remind you

During the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of May 4, falling debris of downed targets was recorded in several districts of the capital. City authorities reported numerous fires in a residential building and private houses. 

Rada called on the world to strengthen air defense and use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine01.05.25, 10:52 • 8417 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyiv
Sviatoshynskyi District
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$95,886.50
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,836.61