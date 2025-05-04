Kyiv after the drone strike: the number of victims has increased, rescuers showed the consequences (photo)

In Kyiv, all fires caused by the shelling by Russian strike drones have been successfully stopped. The fires caused significant damage to various districts of the capital. In total, 7 people were injured as a result of the enemy attack, including 2 children. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) in Kyiv.

On May 4, as a result of a drone attack, destruction and fires occurred in three districts of the capital: Obolonskyi, Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi - the SES said in a statement.

Rescuers reported that in the Obolonskyi district, a fire broke out in an apartment on the top floor of a 12-story building, and the fire spread to the roof. The roof is partially destroyed. At another address, 7 cars caught fire near a residential building.

It is noted that in the Sviatoshynskyi district, a fire broke out in three one-story private residential buildings. In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a tree caught fire, an power line support and the road surface under a railway bridge were damaged.

In total, 7 people were injured as a result of the drone attack, including 2 children. Information on the victims is being clarified - rescuers clarified.

"76 firefighters and 14 pieces of fire and rescue equipment worked at the sites," the SES added.

Let us remind you

During the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of May 4, falling debris of downed targets was recorded in several districts of the capital. City authorities reported numerous fires in a residential building and private houses.

Rada called on the world to strengthen air defense and use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine