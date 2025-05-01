The Rada called on the world to strengthen air defense and use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

$41.470.09
Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances
08:40 AM • 9802 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

04:00 AM • 94572 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 76502 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 107843 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 189554 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 221210 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 323096 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 135985 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 253080 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 175668 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

Investment Agreement between Ukraine and the USA: Svyrydenko spoke about the main provisions of the document

April 30, 11:12 PM • 61752 views

April 30, 11:12 PM • 61752 views

Peskov called on Russians to be proud of propagandists fighting against Ukraine in the information space

April 30, 11:45 PM • 64302 views

April 30, 11:45 PM • 64302 views

Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

04:02 AM • 18814 views

04:02 AM • 18814 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

04:59 AM • 50415 views

04:59 AM • 50415 views

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

05:16 AM • 25890 views

05:16 AM • 25890 views
Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

04:00 AM • 94572 views

04:00 AM • 94572 views

Duma calls the reform a "threat," while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 124477 views

April 30, 03:42 PM • 124477 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 166768 views

April 30, 01:19 PM • 166768 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 199131 views

April 30, 10:55 AM • 199131 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

April 30, 08:43 AM • 323096 views
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 323096 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Pavel

Petr Fiala

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

France

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 52706 views

April 30, 01:52 PM • 52706 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 59422 views

Sarah Gellar Showed Off a Great Wardrobe, Like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 50742 views

April 30, 12:27 PM • 50742 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 100904 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 149140 views
ChatGPT

Instagram

Shahed-136

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

M1 Abrams

The Rada called on the world to strengthen air defense and use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1802 views

The Verkhovna Rada appealed to foreign countries to increase aid to Ukraine, in particular, to strengthen air defense, invest in defense and use frozen Russian assets.

The Rada called on the world to strengthen air defense and use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada supported the appeal to foreign countries and international organizations regarding the real intentions of the Russian Federation to continue the aggressive war to destroy Ukraine, with a call to strengthen air defense, invest in defense, use frozen assets of the Russian Federation to help Ukraine and support the investigation of war crimes of Russians, reported on Thursday in the deputy corps, writes UNN.

The Verkhovna Rada appeals to foreign states and international organizations regarding the intentions of the Russian Federation to continue the aggressive war. "For" - 287

- wrote People's Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko in Telegram.

According to the People's Deputy, in the appeal, the parliament calls for:

  • increase the supply of air defense systems;
    • invest in the Ukrainian defense industry;
      • use frozen assets of the Russian Federation to help Ukraine;
        • support the investigation of war crimes of Russians;
          • help rebuild Ukraine and strengthen the security of Europe.

            US Senate is preparing "devastating" sanctions against Russia in case of no negotiations01.05.25, 09:49 • 6026 views

            According to People's Deputy Vasyl Mokan, co-author of the corresponding resolution, it is about the appeal of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to the parliaments and governments of foreign states, international organizations regarding the real intentions of the Russian Federation to continue the aggressive war to destroy Ukraine (p/p No. 13228).

            "The Verkhovna Rada appealed to the international community with a call to increase pressure on the aggressor and act more decisively. In its statement, the parliament called for providing Ukraine with more air defense systems, investing in the defense industry, and using frozen Russian assets to finance Ukrainian resistance. The importance of increasing financial assistance to Ukraine to stabilize the economy and rebuild infrastructure was also emphasized. The key focus is air defense," Mokan explained in more detail.

            In the appeal, according to him, "the need to bring to justice all those involved in the crime of aggression, crimes against humanity and genocide is also emphasized separately. Ukraine insists on real international trials that should put an end to the impunity of the Kremlin," he said.

            Julia Shramko

            Julia Shramko

            WarPolitics
            Oleksiy Goncharenko
            Anti-aircraft warfare
            United States Senate
            Verkhovna Rada
            Europe
            Ukraine
