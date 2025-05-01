The Rada called on the world to strengthen air defense and use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada supported the appeal to foreign countries and international organizations regarding the real intentions of the Russian Federation to continue the aggressive war to destroy Ukraine, with a call to strengthen air defense, invest in defense, use frozen assets of the Russian Federation to help Ukraine and support the investigation of war crimes of Russians, reported on Thursday in the deputy corps, writes UNN.

The Verkhovna Rada appeals to foreign states and international organizations regarding the intentions of the Russian Federation to continue the aggressive war. "For" - 287 - wrote People's Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko in Telegram.

According to the People's Deputy, in the appeal, the parliament calls for:

increase the supply of air defense systems;

invest in the Ukrainian defense industry;

use frozen assets of the Russian Federation to help Ukraine;

support the investigation of war crimes of Russians;

help rebuild Ukraine and strengthen the security of Europe.

According to People's Deputy Vasyl Mokan, co-author of the corresponding resolution, it is about the appeal of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to the parliaments and governments of foreign states, international organizations regarding the real intentions of the Russian Federation to continue the aggressive war to destroy Ukraine (p/p No. 13228).

"The Verkhovna Rada appealed to the international community with a call to increase pressure on the aggressor and act more decisively. In its statement, the parliament called for providing Ukraine with more air defense systems, investing in the defense industry, and using frozen Russian assets to finance Ukrainian resistance. The importance of increasing financial assistance to Ukraine to stabilize the economy and rebuild infrastructure was also emphasized. The key focus is air defense," Mokan explained in more detail.

In the appeal, according to him, "the need to bring to justice all those involved in the crime of aggression, crimes against humanity and genocide is also emphasized separately. Ukraine insists on real international trials that should put an end to the impunity of the Kremlin," he said.