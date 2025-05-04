"Russia will have to give up all of Ukraine": Trump on signing a peace agreement

United States President Donald Trump has stated that Russia is seeking to seize all of Ukraine's territory, not just the regions it currently controls. The White House Chief stated this in an interview with the program Meet the Press, reports UNN with reference to NBC News.

According to Donald Trump, if Russia wants to conclude a peace agreement to end the war it started against Ukraine, it will be forced to abandon its ambitions to occupy all of Ukraine's territory.

Russia will have to give up all of Ukraine. Because that's what they want - said Donald Trump.

He noted that in the absence of his intervention, Moscow would already be "fighting for the whole of Ukraine." The host asked if it was about the entire territory of Ukraine, and not just the part that Russia claims. The US President replied:

No, no. Russia will have to give up all of Ukraine. Because Russia wants all of Ukraine - he explained.

Donald Trump also said that the leaders of the European Union have repeatedly asked him to call Vladimir Putin, as the Russian president ignored their calls.

The White House offered Ukraine to "agree to a peace plan and give away at least a fifth of its territory."

Donald Trump stated that Crimea will remain under the control of Russia, citing that Zelensky understands this. He added that the peninsula passed to the Russians during the Obama era.

