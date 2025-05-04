"Russia will have to give up all of Ukraine": Trump on signing a peace agreement

$41.590.00
47.080.00
ukenru
Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation
May 4, 01:59 PM • 15837 views

Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation

May 3, 09:33 AM • 69067 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 125970 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 126871 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 85870 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 88219 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 91859 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 64901 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 77398 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 124926 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
1m/s
84%
743 mm
Popular news

Ukraine is expecting three rainy days

May 4, 12:07 PM • 14343 views

Trump as Pope: The Catholic world reacts to the scandalous photo of the US President

May 4, 12:21 PM • 22523 views

Bad weather covered the Ivano-Frankivsk region and knocked down dozens of trees, a woman was injured

May 4, 02:46 PM • 12004 views

Ukraine expects 1.8 million shells and is discussing the creation of an F-16 aviation school in the Czech Republic - Zelenskyy

May 4, 03:46 PM • 10094 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

04:24 PM • 7554 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 126871 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 63566 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 93963 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 101154 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 124926 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

04:24 PM • 7620 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 29703 views

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 43719 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 91859 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 42055 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

"Russia will have to give up all of Ukraine": Trump on signing a peace agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3398 views

Donald Trump stated that Russia wants to seize the entire territory of Ukraine, not just the occupied regions. He added that without his intervention, Moscow would already be fighting for the entire country.

"Russia will have to give up all of Ukraine": Trump on signing a peace agreement

United States President Donald Trump has stated that Russia is seeking to seize all of Ukraine's territory, not just the regions it currently controls. The White House Chief stated this in an interview with the program Meet the Press, reports UNN with reference to NBC News.

Details

According to Donald Trump, if Russia wants to conclude a peace agreement to end the war it started against Ukraine, it will be forced to abandon its ambitions to occupy all of Ukraine's territory.

Russia will have to give up all of Ukraine. Because that's what they want

- said Donald Trump.

He noted that in the absence of his intervention, Moscow would already be "fighting for the whole of Ukraine." The host asked if it was about the entire territory of Ukraine, and not just the part that Russia claims. The US President replied:

No, no. Russia will have to give up all of Ukraine. Because Russia wants all of Ukraine

- he explained.

Donald Trump also said that the leaders of the European Union have repeatedly asked him to call Vladimir Putin, as the Russian president ignored their calls.

Let us remind you

The White House offered Ukraine to "agree to a peace plan and give away at least a fifth of its territory." 

Donald Trump stated that Crimea will remain under the control of Russia, citing that Zelensky understands this. He added that the peninsula passed to the Russians during the Obama era.

"Closer to one of the parties": Trump commented on negotiations with Ukraine and Russia regarding a peace agreement04.05.25, 17:28 • 3832 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$95,725.90
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,836.16