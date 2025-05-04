"Closer to one of the parties": Trump commented on negotiations with Ukraine and Russia regarding a peace agreement

US President Donald Trump said that in negotiations with Ukraine and Russia on a peace agreement, the US is closer to one side of the conflict. At the same time, he did not specify who was meant, UNN reports citing NBC News.

"The US is closer to one of the parties," Trump said when asked about the situation surrounding peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

He said he hoped for a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. At the same time, he admits that the US is closer to one side and not so close to the other - but he refused to name these sides.