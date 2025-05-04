"Closer to one of the parties": Trump commented on negotiations with Ukraine and Russia regarding a peace agreement

$41.590.00
47.080.00
ukenru
Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation
01:59 PM • 5784 views

Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation

May 3, 09:33 AM • 48151 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 115519 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 109401 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 77277 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 85180 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 85347 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 63464 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 76033 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 118516 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+24°
5m/s
31%
741 mm
Popular news

In occupied Mariupol, the Russians opened a "historical park" without the history of Ukraine

May 4, 05:48 AM • 10137 views

253 battles took place on the front during the day: The enemy is pressing in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlovsk directions

May 4, 06:06 AM • 6940 views

Night attack by Russians: Air defense forces shot down 69 enemy drones

May 4, 06:50 AM • 21293 views

The Houthis have for the first time managed to attack Tel Aviv airport, there are wounded

11:27 AM • 18153 views

Trump as Pope: The Catholic world reacts to the scandalous photo of the US President

12:21 PM • 14203 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 109401 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 56528 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 87245 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 94983 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 118516 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 26331 views

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 40628 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 85347 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 39344 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 41943 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

"Closer to one of the parties": Trump commented on negotiations with Ukraine and Russia regarding a peace agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

Donald Trump stated that the United States is closer to one of the parties to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, without specifying which one. He expressed hope for a peace agreement, but acknowledged the existence of "tremendous hatred".

"Closer to one of the parties": Trump commented on negotiations with Ukraine and Russia regarding a peace agreement

US President Donald Trump said that in negotiations with Ukraine and Russia on a peace agreement, the US is closer to one side of the conflict. At the same time, he did not specify who was meant, UNN reports citing NBC News.

"The US is closer to one of the parties," Trump said when asked about the situation surrounding peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

He said he hoped for a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. At the same time, he admits that the US is closer to one side and not so close to the other - but he refused to name these sides.

There will come a moment when I say: "Okay, go ahead, be fools." Sometimes I'm close to it, and then something positive happens... Maybe nothing will work out. Maybe it's just impossible. You have to understand: there's a lot of hate 

- says Trump.
Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$95,629.40
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,831.27