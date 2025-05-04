"Closer to one of the parties": Trump commented on negotiations with Ukraine and Russia regarding a peace agreement
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump stated that the United States is closer to one of the parties to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, without specifying which one. He expressed hope for a peace agreement, but acknowledged the existence of "tremendous hatred".
US President Donald Trump said that in negotiations with Ukraine and Russia on a peace agreement, the US is closer to one side of the conflict. At the same time, he did not specify who was meant, UNN reports citing NBC News.
"The US is closer to one of the parties," Trump said when asked about the situation surrounding peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.
He said he hoped for a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. At the same time, he admits that the US is closer to one side and not so close to the other - but he refused to name these sides.
There will come a moment when I say: "Okay, go ahead, be fools." Sometimes I'm close to it, and then something positive happens... Maybe nothing will work out. Maybe it's just impossible. You have to understand: there's a lot of hate