Trump blamed "Biden's bad economy" for all the problems that have arisen in the US – NBC News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1194 views

Donald Trump said that the economic problems of the United States are a consequence of Biden's terrible work. He added that the stock market is growing and duties will make the country rich.

Trump blamed "Biden's bad economy" for all the problems that have arisen in the US – NBC News

President Donald Trump believes that the shortcomings of the American economy are the responsibility of former White House chief Joe Biden, who "performed" a terrible job. Trump said this in an interview with NBS News, writes UNN.

Details

"I think the good parts are the Trump economy and the bad parts are the Biden economy, because he did a terrible job. He did a terrible job with everything, from his automatic pen, which I'm sure he knew nothing about, to some of the things he supposedly signed," Trump told host Kristen Welker in an interview that aired on "Meet the Press."

Trump also recalled that he has only been in power in the White House for three months, and the stock market has already shown upward trends.

But I've only been here for a little over three months. But the stock market, look what's happened in the last short period of time. Haven't there been nine or ten days in a row, or 11 days, when it's been growing? And the tariffs have just started to take effect

Trump added.

The head of the White House also stressed that duties will make the United States rich. He called any news about the failure of customs policy "railroaded."

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances 01.05.25, 10:40 • 128766 views

"And we are doing very well. Psychologically, I mean, the fake news has put so much pressure on me about tariffs. Tariffs will make us rich. We will be a very rich country," the head of the White House said.

The president also reported that US employers added 177,000 jobs in April, although most federal job cuts have not yet been reflected in the employment statistics. According to him, the average hourly wage has also increased.

Addition

President Donald Trump asked for more time to analyze the state of the US economy, as it shrank for the first time in three years, raising fears of recession.

Trump claimed a successful start to his presidency, but the economy indicates otherwise – Bloomberg 30.04.25, 20:42 • 7367 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPolitics
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
