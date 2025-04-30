Trump claimed a successful start to his presidency, but the economy indicates otherwise – Bloomberg

$41.560.18
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
03:17 PM • 32964 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 113828 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 142419 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 233902 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 111999 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 243998 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 171840 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 118791 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 149085 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 137076 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 27949 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 34643 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 101581 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

03:42 PM • 54091 views
Publications

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 101608 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 180138 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
UNN Lite

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

01:52 PM • 25990 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 34672 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 27965 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 81967 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 130515 views
Trump claimed a successful start to his presidency, but the economy indicates otherwise – Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2672 views

Despite Trump's claims of a successful start to his presidency, the US economy is showing a decline in GDP, rising unemployment and falling confidence. Trump's trade war and tariffs have led to uncertainty.

Donald Trump's second presidential term began with a decline in US GDP. Prospects are deteriorating in almost all areas. Instead, Trump claims that he successfully started his activities as president. This is reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

Americans voted for Donald Trump because of his promises to solve problems in the US economy, from persistent inflation to long-term job cuts in manufacturing.

He has already stated that he has started the best presidential term in history. But the figures in the economy indicate otherwise.

The US economy contracted for the first time in three years in the first quarter - mostly as a result of rising imports, as corporate America tried to stay ahead of Trump's higher tariffs. Inflation has stabilized.

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future29.04.25, 10:23 • 172976 views

American business created 456,000 jobs in the first three months of the year. But despite this, the unemployment rate in the country is rising.

Surveys of consumer confidence, corporate investment plans, and expectations for economic growth and employment showed a sharp drop in sentiment. And the key reason is Trump's trade war. His chaotic introduction of the highest tariffs on imports to the US has pushed the economy into uncertainty.

The White House condemns Amazon's decision to show Trump's tariffs in price tags29.04.25, 18:01 • 9190 views

The stock market is showing the worst performance in the last three years, the value of the dollar is falling. And along with it, the confidence of American voters in the elected president.

Let us remind you

US President Donald Trump said in an interview with The Atlantic that the second presidential term of US leader Donald Trump is more to his liking than the first. Now in the president's chair he is "having fun" because "he runs the country and the world".

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Donald Trump
United States
