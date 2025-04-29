The White House condemns Amazon's decision to show Trump's tariffs in price tags

$41.740.01
47.390.01
ukenru
BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive
03:28 PM • 4324 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
03:14 PM • 7212 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

03:11 PM • 10523 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

01:48 PM • 29917 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
11:06 AM • 41180 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

10:23 AM • 53254 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM • 54926 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 104696 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 103916 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM • 90091 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+19°
3m/s
22%
751 mm
Popular news

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

April 29, 07:25 AM • 62173 views

In Donetsk region, the enemy struck 5 cities and villages in the morning, 5 dead in a day, a child among the wounded

April 29, 08:32 AM • 51319 views

Tesla promises first Semi electric trucks from the assembly line in the USA by the end of the year

April 29, 09:10 AM • 14909 views

Sumy region: 87 Russian strikes in 24 hours, man killed by direct hit from FPV drone

April 29, 09:11 AM • 37827 views

Kyiv residents will receive compensation for rent of housing damaged by the April 24 attack - KCSA

11:26 AM • 27046 views
Publications

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

03:28 PM • 4324 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 104696 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 103916 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

April 29, 07:19 AM • 90091 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 29, 06:48 AM • 78952 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Artem Lisogor

Herman Galushchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 40984 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 59756 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 58193 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 164447 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 76678 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Facebook

Bild

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The White House condemns Amazon's decision to show Trump's tariffs in price tags

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3072 views

The White House has criticized Amazon for displaying Trump's tariffs in price tags. This has caused a conflict with the Trump administration, which considers it a hostile act.

The White House condemns Amazon's decision to show Trump's tariffs in price tags

The White House has condemned the decision of the American e-commerce giant Amazon to display the cost of tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump in the price tags of goods. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

This step of the Amazon trading platform has caused a high-profile clash with the Trump administration.

This is a hostile and political act by Amazon. Why didn't Amazon do this when the Biden administration raised inflation to its highest level in 40 years?

- said White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt.

Levitt's comments came after Punchbowl News reported that Amazon would "soon" begin labeling the price tags of goods to reflect the cost of new US import duties.

The White House spokeswoman declined to answer whether this step exacerbated the relationship between the president and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who has been trying to gain Trump's favor in recent months. Bezos and Trump often clashed during the president's first term over the billionaire's ownership of the Washington Post.

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future29.04.25, 10:23 • 103481 view

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that any move to highlight the issue of duties in this way is unfair when taxpayers' spending on similar policies implemented by previous administrations, including regulations, was not similarly detailed.

Addition

Companies such as Amazon and fast fashion giant Shein Group Ltd. are preparing for the introduction of a 120% tariff on many of their goods due to the US government's decision to abolish the "de minimis" rule for small parcels from mainland China and Hong Kong.

Exporters have actively used this exemption from additional duties in recent years, which allowed goods worth less than $800 to be imported into the United States without burdensome customs duties.

Trump will postpone tariffs after appeals from automakers: Bloomberg announced details of the agreement29.04.25, 09:48 • 2744 views

A CNN poll published this week found that 59% of Americans believe that Trump's policies have worsened the economic situation in the US. Moreover, six out of ten believe that the president's actions have increased the cost of their lives. Almost seven out of ten respondents in the survey say they believe an economic recession next year is likely.

Let us remind you

A spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that recently the leaders of China and the United States did not communicate, refuting the words of US President Donald Trump about a telephone conversation regarding trade duties.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
The Washington Post
White House
Jeff Bezos
Donald Trump
Hong Kong
China
United States
Brent
$63.51
Bitcoin
$95,047.00
S&P 500
$5,547.62
Tesla
$281.93
Газ TTF
$31.50
Золото
$3,325.25
Ethereum
$1,824.13