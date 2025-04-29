The White House condemns Amazon's decision to show Trump's tariffs in price tags

The White House has condemned the decision of the American e-commerce giant Amazon to display the cost of tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump in the price tags of goods. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

This step of the Amazon trading platform has caused a high-profile clash with the Trump administration.

This is a hostile and political act by Amazon. Why didn't Amazon do this when the Biden administration raised inflation to its highest level in 40 years? - said White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt.

Levitt's comments came after Punchbowl News reported that Amazon would "soon" begin labeling the price tags of goods to reflect the cost of new US import duties.

The White House spokeswoman declined to answer whether this step exacerbated the relationship between the president and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who has been trying to gain Trump's favor in recent months. Bezos and Trump often clashed during the president's first term over the billionaire's ownership of the Washington Post.

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that any move to highlight the issue of duties in this way is unfair when taxpayers' spending on similar policies implemented by previous administrations, including regulations, was not similarly detailed.

Addition

Companies such as Amazon and fast fashion giant Shein Group Ltd. are preparing for the introduction of a 120% tariff on many of their goods due to the US government's decision to abolish the "de minimis" rule for small parcels from mainland China and Hong Kong.

Exporters have actively used this exemption from additional duties in recent years, which allowed goods worth less than $800 to be imported into the United States without burdensome customs duties.

Trump will postpone tariffs after appeals from automakers: Bloomberg announced details of the agreement

A CNN poll published this week found that 59% of Americans believe that Trump's policies have worsened the economic situation in the US. Moreover, six out of ten believe that the president's actions have increased the cost of their lives. Almost seven out of ten respondents in the survey say they believe an economic recession next year is likely.

Let us remind you

A spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that recently the leaders of China and the United States did not communicate, refuting the words of US President Donald Trump about a telephone conversation regarding trade duties.