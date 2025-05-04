The first in the world to shoot down the Russian "Kinzhal": what is known about the Ukrainian soldier

The Air Force showed the Ukrainian who was the first in history to shoot down the Russian "Kinzhal", reports UNN.

"When the war started, I joined the army. And I couldn't even imagine that I, a simple programmer, would master the Patriot SAM system and shoot down the first "Kinzhal" in the world," says a soldier named Dmytro.

It happened in the sky over Kyiv on the night of May 4, 2023.

