The first in the world to shoot down the Russian "Kinzhal": what is known about the Ukrainian soldier
A simple programmer Dmytro, joining the army, became the first to shoot down the Russian "Kinzhal" with the help of the Patriot SAM system. This happened in the sky over Kyiv on May 4, 2023.
The Air Force showed the Ukrainian who was the first in history to shoot down the Russian "Kinzhal", reports UNN.
"When the war started, I joined the army. And I couldn't even imagine that I, a simple programmer, would master the Patriot SAM system and shoot down the first "Kinzhal" in the world," says a soldier named Dmytro.
It happened in the sky over Kyiv on the night of May 4, 2023.
